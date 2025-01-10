Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.11
19.11
19.11
0.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.68
66.71
51.92
23.95
Net Worth
101.79
85.82
71.03
24.82
Minority Interest
Debt
58.75
30.54
26.84
35.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.26
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
160.8
116.36
97.87
60.35
Fixed Assets
29.84
21.11
8.91
9.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.3
8.38
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.98
0.98
0.8
0.43
Networking Capital
119.33
85.55
86.55
49.67
Inventories
22.78
23.54
14.05
18.93
Inventory Days
43.81
Sundry Debtors
121
76.08
58.41
44.46
Debtor Days
102.89
Other Current Assets
79.41
57.56
51.78
33.92
Sundry Creditors
-61.06
-39.97
-10.94
-22.39
Creditor Days
51.82
Other Current Liabilities
-42.8
-31.66
-26.75
-25.25
Cash
0.35
0.34
1.6
0.32
Total Assets
160.8
116.36
97.87
60.34
