|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
157.7
171.1
73.2
yoy growth (%)
-7.83
133.74
Raw materials
-55.46
-65.98
-26.75
As % of sales
35.16
38.56
36.54
Employee costs
-31.93
-24.04
-7.93
As % of sales
20.25
14.05
10.84
Other costs
-57.12
-63.27
-29.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.22
36.97
40.41
Operating profit
13.18
17.81
8.93
OPM
8.35
10.4
12.2
Depreciation
-2.26
-2.68
-2.41
Interest expense
-4.38
-5.02
-3.16
Other income
0.25
0.43
0.28
Profit before tax
6.79
10.54
3.62
Taxes
-2.37
-3.22
-1.11
Tax rate
-34.93
-30.6
-30.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.42
7.31
2.51
Exceptional items
-0.14
-0.12
0
Net profit
4.27
7.18
2.51
yoy growth (%)
-40.49
185.72
NPM
2.71
4.19
3.43
