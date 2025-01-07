iifl-logo-icon 1
Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

162.95
(5.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:45:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

157.7

171.1

73.2

yoy growth (%)

-7.83

133.74

Raw materials

-55.46

-65.98

-26.75

As % of sales

35.16

38.56

36.54

Employee costs

-31.93

-24.04

-7.93

As % of sales

20.25

14.05

10.84

Other costs

-57.12

-63.27

-29.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.22

36.97

40.41

Operating profit

13.18

17.81

8.93

OPM

8.35

10.4

12.2

Depreciation

-2.26

-2.68

-2.41

Interest expense

-4.38

-5.02

-3.16

Other income

0.25

0.43

0.28

Profit before tax

6.79

10.54

3.62

Taxes

-2.37

-3.22

-1.11

Tax rate

-34.93

-30.6

-30.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.42

7.31

2.51

Exceptional items

-0.14

-0.12

0

Net profit

4.27

7.18

2.51

yoy growth (%)

-40.49

185.72

NPM

2.71

4.19

3.43

