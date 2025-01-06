iifl-logo-icon 1
Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

154.85
(-4.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

6.79

10.54

3.62

Depreciation

-2.26

-2.68

-2.41

Tax paid

-2.37

-3.22

-1.11

Working capital

3.37

8.81

Other operating items

Operating

5.52

13.43

Capital expenditure

1.55

0.6

Free cash flow

7.07

14.04

Equity raised

38.87

24.03

Investing

0

0

Financing

29.08

25.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

75.02

63.63

