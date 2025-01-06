Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
6.79
10.54
3.62
Depreciation
-2.26
-2.68
-2.41
Tax paid
-2.37
-3.22
-1.11
Working capital
3.37
8.81
Other operating items
Operating
5.52
13.43
Capital expenditure
1.55
0.6
Free cash flow
7.07
14.04
Equity raised
38.87
24.03
Investing
0
0
Financing
29.08
25.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
75.02
63.63
