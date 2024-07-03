iifl-logo-icon 1
Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd Share Price

153
(-5.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:02:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open158
  • Day's High158
  • 52 Wk High277.9
  • Prev. Close161.55
  • Day's Low151.85
  • 52 Wk Low 126
  • Turnover (lac)11.01
  • P/E20.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value67.98
  • EPS7.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)336.67
  • Div. Yield0.54
No Records Found

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

158

Prev. Close

161.55

Turnover(Lac.)

11.01

Day's High

158

Day's Low

151.85

52 Week's High

277.9

52 Week's Low

126

Book Value

67.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

336.67

P/E

20.24

EPS

7.98

Divi. Yield

0.54

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:18 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.92%

Non-Promoter- 1.76%

Institutions: 1.76%

Non-Institutions: 36.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.11

19.11

19.11

0.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

82.68

66.71

51.92

23.95

Net Worth

101.79

85.82

71.03

24.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

157.7

171.1

73.2

yoy growth (%)

-7.83

133.74

Raw materials

-55.46

-65.98

-26.75

As % of sales

35.16

38.56

36.54

Employee costs

-31.93

-24.04

-7.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

6.79

10.54

3.62

Depreciation

-2.26

-2.68

-2.41

Tax paid

-2.37

-3.22

-1.11

Working capital

3.37

8.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.83

133.74

Op profit growth

-25.97

99.4

EBIT growth

-28.2

129.04

Net profit growth

-40.49

185.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

347.29

311.8

186.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

347.29

311.8

186.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

3.82

0.63

0.26

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Bhanudas Patil

Executive Director

Karan Atul Bora

Director

Kirtinandani Sanjay Patil

Independent Director

Akash Manohar Pathak

Independent Director

Anjali Shivraj Patil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pranav Chaware

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd

Summary

Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Private Limited on November 08, 2002 at Pune, Maharashtra with the Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company name was changed from Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Private Limited to Markolines Traffic Controls Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 17, 2018. Further, status of the Company converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Markolines Traffic Controls Limited dated August 10, 2021 and was further changed to Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on October 13, 2021 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in the business of providing highway operations & maintenance (O& M) services. The principal business operations are broadly divided into three categories comprising of Highway Operations, Highway Maintenance and Specialized Maintenance Services. Under Highway Operations, the Company provide services like Toll operations, Route Patrolling and Incident management; Under Highway Maintenance, it provide services like Routine Maintenance, Preventive Maintenance and Major Maintenance & Repairs (MMR); and under Specialized Maintenance Services, it provide services which enhance the life and quality of road, these are Microsurfacing (MS), Base / Sub-base Stabilization (FDR) and Cold In Place Recycling (CIPR). In the year 2002, the Company started its b
Company FAQs

What is the Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹153 today.

What is the Market Cap of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd is ₹336.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd is 20.24 and 2.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd is ₹126 and ₹277.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd?

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.56%, 3 Years at 36.80%, 1 Year at 22.67%, 6 Month at -37.36%, 3 Month at -19.93% and 1 Month at -14.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.32 %
Institutions - 0.88 %
Public - 27.80 %

