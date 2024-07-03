Summary

Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Private Limited on November 08, 2002 at Pune, Maharashtra with the Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company name was changed from Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Private Limited to Markolines Traffic Controls Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 17, 2018. Further, status of the Company converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Markolines Traffic Controls Limited dated August 10, 2021 and was further changed to Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on October 13, 2021 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in the business of providing highway operations & maintenance (O& M) services. The principal business operations are broadly divided into three categories comprising of Highway Operations, Highway Maintenance and Specialized Maintenance Services. Under Highway Operations, the Company provide services like Toll operations, Route Patrolling and Incident management; Under Highway Maintenance, it provide services like Routine Maintenance, Preventive Maintenance and Major Maintenance & Repairs (MMR); and under Specialized Maintenance Services, it provide services which enhance the life and quality of road, these are Microsurfacing (MS), Base / Sub-base Stabilization (FDR) and Cold In Place Recycling (CIPR). In the year 2002, the Company started its b

Read More