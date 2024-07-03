Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹158
Prev. Close₹161.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.01
Day's High₹158
Day's Low₹151.85
52 Week's High₹277.9
52 Week's Low₹126
Book Value₹67.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)336.67
P/E20.24
EPS7.98
Divi. Yield0.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.11
19.11
19.11
0.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
82.68
66.71
51.92
23.95
Net Worth
101.79
85.82
71.03
24.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
157.7
171.1
73.2
yoy growth (%)
-7.83
133.74
Raw materials
-55.46
-65.98
-26.75
As % of sales
35.16
38.56
36.54
Employee costs
-31.93
-24.04
-7.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
6.79
10.54
3.62
Depreciation
-2.26
-2.68
-2.41
Tax paid
-2.37
-3.22
-1.11
Working capital
3.37
8.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.83
133.74
Op profit growth
-25.97
99.4
EBIT growth
-28.2
129.04
Net profit growth
-40.49
185.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
347.29
311.8
186.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
347.29
311.8
186.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.82
0.63
0.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Bhanudas Patil
Executive Director
Karan Atul Bora
Director
Kirtinandani Sanjay Patil
Independent Director
Akash Manohar Pathak
Independent Director
Anjali Shivraj Patil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pranav Chaware
Reports by Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd
Summary
Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Private Limited on November 08, 2002 at Pune, Maharashtra with the Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company name was changed from Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Private Limited to Markolines Traffic Controls Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 17, 2018. Further, status of the Company converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Markolines Traffic Controls Limited dated August 10, 2021 and was further changed to Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on October 13, 2021 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in the business of providing highway operations & maintenance (O& M) services. The principal business operations are broadly divided into three categories comprising of Highway Operations, Highway Maintenance and Specialized Maintenance Services. Under Highway Operations, the Company provide services like Toll operations, Route Patrolling and Incident management; Under Highway Maintenance, it provide services like Routine Maintenance, Preventive Maintenance and Major Maintenance & Repairs (MMR); and under Specialized Maintenance Services, it provide services which enhance the life and quality of road, these are Microsurfacing (MS), Base / Sub-base Stabilization (FDR) and Cold In Place Recycling (CIPR). In the year 2002, the Company started its b
Read More
The Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹153 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd is ₹336.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd is 20.24 and 2.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd is ₹126 and ₹277.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.56%, 3 Years at 36.80%, 1 Year at 22.67%, 6 Month at -37.36%, 3 Month at -19.93% and 1 Month at -14.82%.
