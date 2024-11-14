Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd. has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14 November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for half year ended 30 September 2024. Considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and the Limited Review Report for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 as recommended by Audit Committee. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Please note that in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited at its meeting held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 which commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 3:00 p.m. held at the registered office of the Company, has inter alia transacted and approved the following business: 1. Appointment of Mr. Pranav Chaware as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 1st October, 2024, on the basis of recommendation received from Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company; 2. Considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Vijay Thakkar as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company; 3. Matters incidental with the aforesaid appointment and resignation. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above subject matter and pursuance to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 6th September 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve the time date and place for holding 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company; 2. To consider and decide the Closure of Register of Members and Register of Transfers for the 22nd Annual General Meeting; 3. To appoint Scrutiniser for the voting to be conducted at the 22nd Annual General Meeting; 4. Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. With reference to the above subject matter and pursuance to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 6th September 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To approve the time date and place for holding 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company; 2. To consider and decide the Closure of Register of Members and Register of Transfers for the 22nd Annual General Meeting; 3. To appoint Scrutiniser for the voting to be conducted at the 22nd Annual General Meeting; 4. Any other incidental matters related to above mentioned items of agenda or any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held to consider and approve date and time for 22nd Annual General Meeting and other Matters (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.09.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company; With reference to above captioned subject matter and pursuant to Reg. 30, read with Reg.33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Saturday the 24th August, 2024 which commenced at 12.00 p.m. and concluded at 12.45 p.m. held at the registered office of the Company, have inter alia considered and transacted the following business: 1. Appointment of CS Vijay Thakkar as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 24th August, 2024, on the basis of recommendations received from Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company; 2. matters incidental with the appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the queries received from Stock Exchange pertaining to non submission of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements for half year ended 30th September 2023 and if required to consider and approve the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement along with Limited Review Report for the half-year ended on 30th September 2023. With reference to above captioned subject matter and pursuant to Reg. 30, read with Reg.33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday the 20th August, 2024 which started at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, transacted the following businesses: 1. Considered and approved and queries received from Stock Exchange pertaining to non-submission of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements for half year ended 30th September, 2023 and considered and approved the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement along with Limited Review Report for the half-year ended on 30th September 2023. You are kindly requested to take note of the above and arrange to bring to the notice of all the concerned. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Fundraising for near future requirements and suitable instrument/structure. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024