Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd Summary

Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Private Limited on November 08, 2002 at Pune, Maharashtra with the Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company name was changed from Mark-O-Line Traffic Controls Private Limited to Markolines Traffic Controls Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on February 17, 2018. Further, status of the Company converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Markolines Traffic Controls Limited dated August 10, 2021 and was further changed to Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on October 13, 2021 by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The Company is engaged in the business of providing highway operations & maintenance (O& M) services. The principal business operations are broadly divided into three categories comprising of Highway Operations, Highway Maintenance and Specialized Maintenance Services. Under Highway Operations, the Company provide services like Toll operations, Route Patrolling and Incident management; Under Highway Maintenance, it provide services like Routine Maintenance, Preventive Maintenance and Major Maintenance & Repairs (MMR); and under Specialized Maintenance Services, it provide services which enhance the life and quality of road, these are Microsurfacing (MS), Base / Sub-base Stabilization (FDR) and Cold In Place Recycling (CIPR). In the year 2002, the Company started its business operation with a single product that was thermoplastic road marking and introduced the extrusion technology for road marking in India by importing a fully automated machine which was used to mark the road in a hassle free and precise manner. The Company executed more than 90 highway operations & maintenance (O& M) projects. The Company work projects for major maintenance & repairs of around 285.71 km of National Highways in the states of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. It has projects for Toll Operations, Routine Maintenance, Route Patrolling services, of managing around 943.31 km of National Highways and diversified in the State of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh as well.In 2003, the Company executed its first road project for Larsen & Toubro Limited with a project cost of Rs. 97.05 lakhs.In 2009, the Company ventured into Highway Operation & Maintenance of Infrastructure Projects.In 2012, the Company completed 10 Toll Plazas Under Management within a short span of 3 years.In 2014, the Company decided to go for the specialized road surfacing treatment by venturing into Micro surfacing.In 2016, the Company started Major Maintenance & Repairs (MMR) Services for Highways. The Company received a Single Work Order of 125 Kms. for MMR .The Companys first project of Road Marking executed for Ahmedabad- Vadodara became a Landmark Project in terms of quality and precision. In 2017, the Company did the same by introducing the Micro surfacing with Fiber in India. In 2018, it ventured into Cold-In-Place Recycling (CIPR) and Base /Sub base Stabilization (FDR). In 2020, the Company executed a plan for Indias largest BSM/ CIPR of 142.918 Lane Kms / 8.87 lakh sq. m. The Company completed single largest Work Order of 9 lakh sq. m. out of 13 lakh sq. m. for Micro surfacing with fiber.The Company made a public issue by allotting 51,28,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each by raising funds through an IPO aggregating to Rs. 39.4 Crore in September, 2021. In 2023, the Company undertook specialized construction activity of tunneling projects. It further ventured in construction activity of FDR(Full Depth Reclamation) & Soil Stabilization.The Company introduced the Rigid Pavement Maintenance Division in Concrete Road, which specialized in rehabilitation and maintenance of structural cracks, damage to DLP/GSB/Subgrade, diagonal cracks, corner cracks, etc. in 2024.