Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

Global Economy

The global economic market today is myriad of challenges and roadblocks; however, various growth catalysts deliver hope, too. One of the biggest challenges is the ongoing trade tensions between major economies, such as the United States and China, which have led to increased uncertainty and unpredictability in the markets. As per data published on the World Economic Outlook, there has been a slightly higher economic performance than predictions; however, the overall performance remains weak when compared to historical data. Headline inflation is anticipated to decrease globally, with a projected drop from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.8 percent in 2023 and 5.2 percent in 2024. However, underlying (core) inflation is expected to decline at a slower pace, and the estimations for inflation in 2024 have been adjusted upward. There is an increase in technological adoption, scale-up in technology, and the era of artificial intelligence and blockchain that can help businesses boost, grow, and innovate. While the overall global economic market is complex and dynamic, there is a lot of untapped potential for businesses looking to navigate these roadblocks effectively.

If there is an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine or a surge in weather-related disasters, it could lead to an intensification of the economic volatility. This may include measures such as increasing interest rates or tightening lending standards, which can help to control inflation and stabilize the economy, but may also lead to slower economic growth and higher borrowing costs for businesses and individuals.

However, growing economies within emerging markets of India and South East Asia present growth opportunities. While the overall global economic market is complex and dynamic, there is a lot of untapped potential for businesses looking to navigate these roadblocks effectively.

Indian Economy

According to the India Development Update published by the World Bank, Indias growth has shown resilience despite some signs of slowing down. Despite the significant posed by the global environment, India has remained one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The growth rate is estimated to remain robust, with an expected growth of 6.9 percent for the full year, and a real GDP growth of

7.7 percent year-on-year during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2022/23. However, there were some signs of moderation in the second half of FY 22/23. Investment activity was strong, boosted by the governments capex push and buoyant private consumption, especially among higher-income earners. Though inflation remained high, averaging around 6.7 percent in FY22/23, the current account deficit narrowed in Q3 due to strong growth in service exports and easing global commodity prices.

To control inflation, the Reserve Bank of India has withdrawn accommodative measures by hiking the policy interest rate.

Despite this, the financial sector in India remains strong, supported by improvements in asset quality and robust private-sector credit growth. The World Bank projects that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world between 2021 and 2024.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indias economy has continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace. The government has implemented various measures to boost growth, such as tax cuts and infrastructure spending. The Indian government also announced various measures that can help boost growth; this includes tax cuts and reforms, increased spending on infrastructure capabilities, improved technology, and supporting businesses with the right policies. In addition, there has been a focus on ease of doing business in India with the help of various government initiatives such as ‘Make in India and other such favorable initiatives.

Industry Overview

Infrastructure is widely recognized as a crucial driver of economic growth, and it traditionally refers to physical assets such as roads, ports, and power transmission lines. However, in recent years, Indias growth trajectory has been closely linked to a strong emphasis on not only physical but also social and digital infrastructure.

The Budget 2023 has given a significant dimensions of infrastructure development, which collectively accelerate inclusive growth. The targeted investments will not only challenges create essential physical infrastructure and improve connectivity, which will fast-track the movement of passengers and freight but also generate employment opportunities, stimulate private investments, and provide a buffer against global challenges.

Highlights of Budget 2023-2024

In the previous Budget, i.e., Budget 2022-23, India focused on reviving the economy by investing in various infrastructure projects. In the upcoming Budget, the infrastructure sector is expected to receive a similar amount of investment to support Indias goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

If there is an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine or a surge in weather-related disasters, it could lead to an intensification of the wars economic volatility. This may include measures such as increasing interest rates or tightening lending standards, which can help to control inflation and stabilize the economy but may also lead to slower economic growth and higher borrowing costs for businesses and individuals.

The total net budget allocation for the currentfiscalyear,

2023-24, is INR 764.32 billion, with the highest share allocated towards PMAY (U) (33 percent) and MRTS/Metro projects (30 percent). This includes metro rail, transport planning, capacity building in urban transport, and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation. Over 60 percent of the total net allocation has been earmarked for these two activities. The Ministry of Railways received a record allocation of Rs

2.4 lakh crore in the current fiscal year, which is roughly nine times the allocation in 2013-14. This is the highest-ever budgetary allocation for the ministry. Similarly, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways received a 36% increase in its Budget, with an allocation of about Rs 2.7 lakh crore. This allocation will help to accelerate the development of road infrastructure across the country, including the construction of highways, bridges, and expressways.

The government reforms and initiatives offer tax relief measures for development agencies engaged in urban planning and development, including housing, and will now be entitled to exemption on their income. This is a welcome move towards incentivizing planned development and encouraging a paradigm change in urban planning practices. It is essential to emphasize the need for a shift in urban planning practices to guide future urban growth. The proposed measures include improving urban planning knowledge and offering certified training to ensure a skilled workforce that can deliver well-planned urban development projects.

PM Gati Scheme:

The PM Gati Shakti Scheme is aimed at ensuring integrated planning and implementation of infrastructure projects over the next four years. The scheme is designed to expedite work on the ground, save costs, and create employment opportunities. This initiative will help to improve the connectivity of various regions and sectors of the country, which, in turn, will help to drive economic growth.

The Bharatmala Scheme:

Bharatmala Pariyojana envisages 60% of projects on Hybrid Annuity Mode, 10% of projects on BOT(Toll) Mode, and 30% projects on EPC mode, respectively. The total aggregate length of 25,713 km with a total capital cost of Rs. 7,81,845 crores have been approved and awarded till date under Bharatmala Pariyojana (including 6,649 km length of residual NHDP with a total capital cost of Rs. 1,51,991 crore). Out of the total approved 25,713 km, an aggregate length of 14,317 km have been approved on EPC mode, an aggregate length of 10,989 km on HAM mode and an aggregate length of 408 km on BOT(Toll) mode.

Road Transport Budget 2023-34 Highlights

• The highest-ever budget allocation of Rs 2.7 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, with a focus on improving road infrastructure across the country.

• The development of 8,500 km of highways and 3.5 lakh crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase II, with an investment of Rs 3.5 lakh crore and 1.03 lakh crore respectively.

• The development of 2,000 km of coastal and port connectivity highways under the Sagarmala Pariyojana, with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore.

• The development of greenfield expressways, with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

• The launch of the National Monetization Pipeline, which aims to leverage infrastructure assets, including highways, for monetization.

Road Maintenance Budget Highlights 2023-2024

• The allocation of Rs 50,000 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which is aimed at providing all-weather road connectivity to rural areas.

• The allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for the set-up of the National Road Safety Board, which will focus on improving road safety measures.

• The allocation of Rs 100 crore for the development of the National Road Safety Policy.

• The allocation of Rs 200 crore for the development of the National Highways Excellence Awards which will recognize and encourage excellence in the development and maintenance of national highways in India.

Company Overview

Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited is a company that operates and maintains highways in India. The Company is known for its innovative approach and commitment to adopting new technologies in pavement preservation, which has helped it pioneer the introduction of the latest technologies in the

Indian market. By offering higher efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and environmentally friendly solutions, Markolines has managed to stay ahead of the competition and maintain its leadership position. The Company provides specialized maintenance services that further enhance its competitive edge.

Business Overview

Markolines has played an integral role in empowering the highway maintenance that helps strengths Indias infrastructure network.

Financial Performance and Analysis

The Company has seen a surge in the overall revenue percentage and an improved topline that has translated into our success this year. An excellent team coupled with a seamless implementation strategy has been a game-changer for the firms performance. We have worked with resilience to maintain operational excellence and maximize shareholder value.

Order inflow and order book:

Markolines commitment to maintaining order book visibility promotes transparency and trust, making us a preferred partner in the industry. Our emphasis on these values has made us an industry leader in O&M services.

The Company secured new orders worth 3850 Mn for the year 2022-23, reflecting an increase of 1.2% over the previous year. The unexecuted order book stood at 3850 Mn as of 31 March 2023.

Revenue from operations

The Company revenue rose by 67% y-o-y to 3118 Mn for the financial year2022-23from 1866.43Mnforfinancialyear 2021-22.

Operating Cost PDBIT

In line with revenue growth. These expenses mainly comprise changes in inventories, employee benefit expenses, finance costs and other expenses. The increase in other expenses is mainly on account of subcontracting charges for a certain work. Staff expenses for the financial year 2022-23 at 426.68 Mn increased by 6% as compared to the previous year, amounted to 400.97 Mn mainly due to Salaries, wages, and bonus. The orderbook of the Company is a testament to the increase in growth potential that the Company is on a growth trajectory resulting in a consequent revenue increase. Operating profit (PBDIT) grew by 22.6% y-o-y at 282.30 Mn for the financial year 2022- 23 as compared to 230.30 Mn in the previous year. Depreciation and Amortization Expenses for the financial year 2022-23 decreased by 14.5% at 22.62 Mn as compared to 26.47 Mn in the previous year.

Other Income

Other income for the financial year 2022-23 increased as compared to the previous year witnessing a difference by 145% growth at 6.26 Mn as compared to 2.55 Mn of the previous year.

Finance Cost

The interest expense for the financial year 2022-23 at 32.98 Mn saw an decrease by 40% comparison to 54.94 Mn for the previous year due to (reduction in stamp duty, processing charges). The average borrowing cost for the year 2022-23 was contained at 9.5% p.a. through effective financing and judicious selection of type & tenor of the fresh borrowings

Profit After Tax

Profit after Tax (PAT) at financialyear 157.45 Mn for the 2022- 23 saw a growth by 55.77% as compared to 101.08 Mn in the previous year.

Earnings Per Share

Earnings pershare(EPS)forthefinancialyear 2022-23 at

8.24 recorded an increase of 36% from 6.08 in the previous year.

Net Worth and Returns

The Net Worth of the shareholders stood at 858.20 Mn as at March 31, 2023. Return on Net worth (RONW) for the financial year 2022-23 is 18.35% as compared to 14.23% in the previous year.

Liquidity and Gearing

Total short term and long-term borrowings during the year stood at 305.47 Mn, out of total borrowings, non-current borrowings and current borrowings are amounting to 148.97 Mn n and 156.50 Mn respectively. Cash balances decreased to 3.43 Mn in the financial year 2022-23 as compared to 16.03 Mn in the previous year.

Cashflow Statement

Particular 2022-23 2021-22 Net Profit Before Tax 223.79 146.74 Operating Profit Before Work - 276.33 229.02 ing Capital Changes A.Operation Activities 201.24 195.53 B.Investment Activities 222.36 15.18 C.Financing Activities 8.52 223.50 Cash & Cash Equivalents (12.60) 12.79 (A+B+C) Add: Cash and Cash Equiva- 16.04 3.25 lents at the begining Cash and Cash Equivalents at 3.45 16.04 the end

The total borrowings as at March 31, 2023 stood at 305.67 Mn as compared to 268.39 Mn. in March 2022. The gross Debt Equity ratio is 0.36:1 as at March 31, 2023 as compared to 0.38:1 at March 31, 2022.

Outlook

The roads and highway construction sector in India is set to see a surge in opportunities worth trillions of dollars on the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode in the coming years. The PPP Vertical is driving the recycling and monetization of various core infrastructure assets, resulting in significant progress in developing a sustainable asset pipeline and rolling out structured and risk-managed transactions. The PPP models used in road projects include BOT toll, TOT, and HAM. The government has already begun developing new, flexible policies to create investor-friendly highway development initiatives by monetizing highway assets under TOT and InvIT. Infrastructure companies are also selling their assets to InvITs as a means to monetize their cash-generating infrastructure assets. Investors, including several foreign investors, are acquiring road assets and operating them successfully for long-term annuity income on their investments. For these investors, road construction, highway maintenance, toll collection, and allied activities are not part of their core business, and hence they look to outsource these activities to O&M players. This opens new doors for O&M companies and will continue to grow over time. There has also been a lot of merger and acquisition activity in the highway and other infrastructure companies recently. Some of the reasons for this M&A activity include the need for companies to consolidate to reduce costs, the desire to expand into new markets, and the need to acquire new technology and expertise. These activities are expected to continue in the future as companies strive to remain competitive.

Our Company recognizes the huge potential that tunnel boring has in India due to its varied terrain and ease of traffic movement, especially with the limited number of players in the industry. As such, we are excited to explore this opportunity. Additionally, we are promoting highway base stabilization technology in Maharashtra to improve the quality of roads in the state, which involves strengthening the foundation, improving load-bearing capacity, and increasing resistance to stress and strain that can cause road deformations and loss of materials. The UP government has already adopted a similar program, and many other states are following suit. Given the vast road network in the country, this has enormous potential in the coming years, and we are eager to seize this opportunity. As a market leader in the

Highway O&M sector, we started with just one product and have now grown to offer a complete bouquet of services. We hope to further solidify our position in the near future. Our Company has already made strides in exploring this segment, and we are committed to further exploration, innovation, and expertise in this field.

Risk and Concern (Risk & Mitigation)

1.Capital Intensive

Risk : The Company is a part of an industry that demands high capital investment to operate smoothly. Capital investment in equipment and manpower is inevitable in nature, thus needing debt financing. In addition, daily operations, purchase of raw materials, mobilization of resources, and other project work before receiving payment from clients is core business working. Mitigation : The Company has taken strides to optimise its working capital and improve cash flow processes to ensure maximum flexibility. The Company has continued to manage to raise funds at par with its market potential

2.Rising Competition

Risk: Owing to its nature of business, companies can expect attractive return on investment, making it a lucrative business opportunity that attracts many competitors. This has led to increase in market players within this industry. Mitigation: Markolines has been one of the pioneers that has empowered this industry, and we are confident in maintain this leadership position owing to our innovation, expertise, skills and capabilities.

3.Input Costs

Risk: The Company is dependent upon various commodity such as steel, bitumen, cement and fuel that are subject to global market volatilities and supply chain inconsistencies. The geopolitical situation further strains costs of these materials resulting in steep increase in cost and shortage issues.

Mitigation: The Company has incorporated escalation clause in contract to buffer these flu cations and has ensured a pass through for input cost escalation is required. Thus cushioning the blow and keeping the margins steady.

4.Skilled Workforce Demand

Risk: This industry demands highly skilled workforce which is currently impacted due to a high demand in workforce.

Thus there could be an unmet need in this crucial aspect of business.

Mitigation: The Company ensures it fosters a conducive working environment that encourages growth and a sense of community thus helping employees reach their full potential.

This makes Markolines a lucrative company to work with that empowers employee career growth.

Internal Control and Risk Management:

As a company that operates in a dynamic business environment, there are inherent risks that we need to identify, monitor, and mitigate. These risks can be related to our business, operations, finance, unauthorized use of assets, and compliance. To address these risks, we have a system-based approach to risk management, where we continuously work to mitigate risks. Our internal control systems are designed to correspond with the nature of our business, as well as the size and complexity of our operations. We regularly test and certify these risks with the help of our statutory and internal auditors. Our audit committee also reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of our internal control process and systems. We monitor the implementation of audit recommendations to strengthen our risk management systems. Our management team conducts periodic reviews to assess the internal control environment, checks the adequacy concerning the business, and makes relevant recommendations.

Material Developments in Human Resources

Human resources have always been a vital component of our Company. As of March 31, 2023, we employed 1458 permanent employees. We continuously invest in people and people processes to improve human capital for the organization and provide better service to stakeholders. At Markolines, we strive to keep our employees updated with capitalrequirementfor the latest technologies and technical training related to the construction of roads & highways, toll operations, collection processes, and road maintenance activities. Our management team creates a conducive and supportive work environment to help employees learn through various employee engagement programs. We strengthen human capital by providing better processes, technology, and techniques at the workplace to help exploit the best and improve individual and