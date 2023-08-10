iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

216.2
(4.14%)
Aug 10, 2023|03:43:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

146.95

146.62

146.62

146.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,104.6

719.64

711.61

700.02

Net Worth

1,251.55

866.26

858.23

846.62

Minority Interest

Debt

28.39

29.61

26.78

0.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

17.94

0.01

0.04

0

Total Liabilities

1,297.88

895.88

885.05

846.77

Fixed Assets

29.93

32.63

31.37

4.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

854.08

812.63

622.35

606.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

1.15

0.93

2.02

Networking Capital

35

32.8

193.57

119.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.8

3.01

5.7

7.44

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

47.39

40.53

198.91

121.4

Sundry Creditors

-8.73

-6.73

-7.2

-7.59

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.46

-4.01

-3.84

-1.87

Cash

378.86

16.68

36.83

114.6

Total Assets

1,297.87

895.89

885.05

846.78

