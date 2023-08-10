Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
146.95
146.62
146.62
146.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,104.6
719.64
711.61
700.02
Net Worth
1,251.55
866.26
858.23
846.62
Minority Interest
Debt
28.39
29.61
26.78
0.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.94
0.01
0.04
0
Total Liabilities
1,297.88
895.88
885.05
846.77
Fixed Assets
29.93
32.63
31.37
4.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
854.08
812.63
622.35
606.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
1.15
0.93
2.02
Networking Capital
35
32.8
193.57
119.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.8
3.01
5.7
7.44
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
47.39
40.53
198.91
121.4
Sundry Creditors
-8.73
-6.73
-7.2
-7.59
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.46
-4.01
-3.84
-1.87
Cash
378.86
16.68
36.83
114.6
Total Assets
1,297.87
895.89
885.05
846.78
