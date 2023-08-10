Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.57
Op profit growth
-56.83
EBIT growth
-63.56
Net profit growth
-138.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.77
10.34
EBIT margin
3.42
8.77
Net profit margin
-1.12
2.73
RoCE
3.77
RoNW
-0.68
RoA
-0.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
3.5
Dividend per share
0
1
Cash EPS
-4.07
0
Book value per share
47.96
39.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
-21.37
P/B
1.81
EV/EBIDTA
21.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
3.85
Tax payout
-23.33
-28.85
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
72.98
Inventory days
51.28
Creditor days
-41.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.7
-1.79
Net debt / equity
0.97
1.27
Net debt / op. profit
10.3
3.69
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.45
-64.59
Employee costs
-6.36
-5.65
Other costs
-22.4
-19.39
