Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged Key Ratios

216.2
(4.14%)
Aug 10, 2023|03:43:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.57

Op profit growth

-56.83

EBIT growth

-63.56

Net profit growth

-138.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.77

10.34

EBIT margin

3.42

8.77

Net profit margin

-1.12

2.73

RoCE

3.77

RoNW

-0.68

RoA

-0.3

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

3.5

Dividend per share

0

1

Cash EPS

-4.07

0

Book value per share

47.96

39.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

-21.37

P/B

1.81

EV/EBIDTA

21.9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

3.85

Tax payout

-23.33

-28.85

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

72.98

Inventory days

51.28

Creditor days

-41.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.7

-1.79

Net debt / equity

0.97

1.27

Net debt / op. profit

10.3

3.69

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.45

-64.59

Employee costs

-6.36

-5.65

Other costs

-22.4

-19.39

