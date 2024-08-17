Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹209
Prev. Close₹207.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹893.51
Day's High₹222.35
Day's Low₹205.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,181.05
P/E140.03
EPS1.54
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
146.95
146.62
146.62
146.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,104.6
719.64
711.61
700.02
Net Worth
1,251.55
866.26
858.23
846.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
12
9.8
yoy growth (%)
22.48
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-6.2
-1.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-6.22
3.21
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.33
Working capital
-1.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.48
Op profit growth
-224.41
EBIT growth
-228.88
Net profit growth
-317.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
107.34
100.97
66.7
1,382.22
922.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
107.34
100.97
66.7
1,382.22
922.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.94
464
108.9
17.28
22.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Analjit Singh
Managing Director & CEO
Sahil Vachani
Independent Director
K Narasimha Murthy
Independent Director
D K Mittal
Independent Director
Gauri Padmanabhan
Independent Director
Niten Malhan
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Ka Luk Stanley Tai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged
Summary
Max Ventures and Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Capricorn Ventures Limited on January 20, 2015, which got renamed to Max Ventures and Industries Limited on January 22, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in making business investments and providing shared services to the group companies. The Companys shares got listed on National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange as on June 22, 2016.Max Ventures and Industries Limited, a part of the US$ 2 billion Max Group, is the Holding Company for Max Speciality Films, an innovation leader in the Speciality Packaging Films business. In addition to manufacturing, the Company serves as the Groups entrepreneurial arm to explore the wider world of business, especially taking cues from the economic and commercial reforms agenda of the present Government and the positive initiatives of the Prime Minister, including Make in India, Skill India, Digital India, among others. The other entities in the Max Group are Max Financial Services Limited, which house the life insurance business and Max India Limited, which houses subsidiaries in healthcare, health insurance and senior living.Through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL), Max India Limited (MIL) and the Company, Max Financial Services Limited demerged its activities relating to Speciality Films, into the Company in 2015-16. Accordingly, the Investment held by MFSL in Max Speciality Films Limited was transferred to the Co
Read More
