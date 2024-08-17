iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged Share Price

216.2
(4.14%)
Aug 10, 2023|03:43:10 PM

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

209

Prev. Close

207.6

Turnover(Lac.)

893.51

Day's High

222.35

Day's Low

205.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,181.05

P/E

140.03

EPS

1.54

Divi. Yield

0

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:55 AM
Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.51%

Non-Promoter- 30.22%

Institutions: 30.22%

Non-Institutions: 20.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

146.95

146.62

146.62

146.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,104.6

719.64

711.61

700.02

Net Worth

1,251.55

866.26

858.23

846.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

12

9.8

yoy growth (%)

22.48

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-6.2

-1.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-6.22

3.21

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.33

Working capital

-1.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.48

Op profit growth

-224.41

EBIT growth

-228.88

Net profit growth

-317.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

107.34

100.97

66.7

1,382.22

922.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

107.34

100.97

66.7

1,382.22

922.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.94

464

108.9

17.28

22.71

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Analjit Singh

Managing Director & CEO

Sahil Vachani

Independent Director

K Narasimha Murthy

Independent Director

D K Mittal

Independent Director

Gauri Padmanabhan

Independent Director

Niten Malhan

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Ka Luk Stanley Tai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged

Summary

Max Ventures and Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Capricorn Ventures Limited on January 20, 2015, which got renamed to Max Ventures and Industries Limited on January 22, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in making business investments and providing shared services to the group companies. The Companys shares got listed on National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange as on June 22, 2016.Max Ventures and Industries Limited, a part of the US$ 2 billion Max Group, is the Holding Company for Max Speciality Films, an innovation leader in the Speciality Packaging Films business. In addition to manufacturing, the Company serves as the Groups entrepreneurial arm to explore the wider world of business, especially taking cues from the economic and commercial reforms agenda of the present Government and the positive initiatives of the Prime Minister, including Make in India, Skill India, Digital India, among others. The other entities in the Max Group are Max Financial Services Limited, which house the life insurance business and Max India Limited, which houses subsidiaries in healthcare, health insurance and senior living.Through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL), Max India Limited (MIL) and the Company, Max Financial Services Limited demerged its activities relating to Speciality Films, into the Company in 2015-16. Accordingly, the Investment held by MFSL in Max Speciality Films Limited was transferred to the Co
