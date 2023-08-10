Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged Management Discussions

MVIl TRanSITIonInGI nTo a PuREPlay REal ESTaTEFoCuSED CoMPany

Exit of Specialty packaging films business: Max Ventures and Industries Limited (MaxVIL) was formed in 2015 following the demerger of Max India with the legacy business of Max Speciality Films Limited (MSFL). In the same year, MaxVIL decided to venture into the Real Estate business. The company has always firmly stated that the future growth driver for its business would be the Real Estate vertical with the maximum capital allocation.

The year 2021-22 (FY22) was transformational wherein MaxVIL restructured its portfolio by announcing an exit from the Specialty Packaging Films business to focus on Real Estate. The company divested its 51% stake in MSFL for 628 crore to its partner Toppan

Printing. Toppan, which already held 49% stake in MSFL, will now become 100% owner of the business after the closure of the transaction.

The rationale for the exit is as follows:

Emerge as a pure-play Real Estate (RE) business entity with a deep focus on creating value

Generate capital necessary for scaling the RE business.

Attract strategic and financial partners to scale the RE business in an asset-light manner.

Moving forward, MaxVIL will be rechristened as Max Estates Limited through a proposed reverse merger subject to approvals. The Company will focus on the RE business in the premium residential and commercial space in Delhi-NCR.

Divesting the packaging business will generate additional growth capital of 600-650 crore to be deployed in the RE business. The Company has received the first tranche payment of ~494 crore with the second tranche of payment of about 132-135 crore expected to be received before June 2023.

Following the completion of the divestment, the Company will be able to create a war-chest of more than 1000 crore funded from sale proceeds, internal accruals, and potential commitment from financial investors. It will look to expand its RE business through strategic & financial partners akin to Max Estates partnership with New York Life for its Max Square project. We are in advanced discussions with nearly half a dozen landowners to acquire and develop prime land parcels in the Delhi-NCR.

Reverse Merger: The Companys Board has approved the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement whereby Max Ventures & Industries Limited (MaxVIL) will merge with Max Estates Limited (MEL), the wholly owned subsidiary of MaxVIL. The new listed entity, named Max Estates Limited, will truly reflect our vision, the nature of our business and aspirations to scale the RE footprint in Delhi-NCR. The merger would enhance MELs balance sheet flexibility to further expand and grow the RE business and the company also expects time and cost synergies through streamlining of administrative operations.

Renewed Purpose and Mission: With an undivided focus on RE, the Company has a renewed purpose to "Enhancing quality of life through spaces we create". It aims to achieve this through:

Focusing on exceptional design, sustainability, and experiences

Being the most preferred choice for all stakeholders including customers, communities, shareholders, and employees

Building a great place to work that attracts, nurtures and retains exceptional people

Leading the market in harnessing technology to deliver world class spaces

Maintaining cutting edge standards of governance

Being agile in adapting to the evolving external environment.

Strategy in Real Estate: Last year marked a strategic shift in our RE strategy. While we continue to focus on expanding the Companys commercial office footprint and building a portfolio of annuity-yielding assets, we also began exploring a foray into the residential segment in Delhi-NCR in line with our mission – One region, multiple asset classes.

The decision to enter the Residential asset class is based on several positive factors, including but not limited to all-time high affordability, low-mortgage rates (under pressure in the recent months), fiscal incentives, changing consumer preferences, flight to credible corporate developers who can execute and deliver projects on time with an ecosystem of promised amenities, among others. Besides, we also intend to leverage the groups brand equity, its strength in terms of landbank, partners, and network for a successful foray. Within residential, we intend to focus on mid-to-high-end income segments providing a ‘LiveWell experience to positively impact the lives of our residents.

Our commercial and residential portfolio is targeted towards expanding at an average of approximately 1 million sq ft each per year for the next five years. We are confident to make Max Estates one of the leading multi-asset class RE developers in Delhi-NCR – a market that has a huge vacuum of credible and reputed developers despite its mammoth size.

GloBal EConoMy

As per the International Monetary Fund, global growth is projected to slow from an estimated 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. Beyond 2023, global growth is forecasted to grow at 3.3% per annum over the medium term. Crucially, this forecast assumes the ongoing conflict remains confined to Ukraine, further sanctions on Russia exempt the energy sector1, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health and economy abates over 2022.

The war in Ukraine has triggered a costly humanitarian crisis that necessitates a peaceful resolution. The economic damage from the conflict will contribute to a significant slowdown in global growth in 2022. A severe double-digit drop in the GDP of Ukraine and a contraction of the Russian economy are more than likely, along with worldwide spill overs through commodity markets, trade, and financial channels.

Even as the war hinders growth, inflation is expected to shoot up. Besides increase in cost of living, the surging prices of the raw material for construction and the development industry have increased pressure on the margins of developers. Further, as central banks continue to raise interest rates to thwart inflation, it will increase pressure on the emerging markets and developing economies.

Driven by war-induced commodity price increases and broadening price pressures, inflation is projected at 5-6 percent in advanced economies and 8-9 percent in emerging market and developing economies.

INDIAN ECONOMY

The National Statistical Office (NSO), in its second Advanced Estimates of the national accounts pegged the countrys growth for FY22 at 8.9%. In April 2022, The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) estimated the GDP growth rate for FY23 would be at 7.2% assuming crude oil prices at $100 per barrel during the financial year. The projection of the GDP growth for FY23 is estimated at 16.2% in Q1 (Apr-Jun 2022), 6.2% in Q2 (Jul-Sept 2022), 4.1% in Q3 (Oct-Dec 2022), and 4% in Q4 (Jan-Mar 2023).

The headline CPI inflation breached the upper tolerance threshold of 6% at the start of the year 2022. Pick-up in food inflation, including those of cereals, vegetables, and spices, etc. contributed the most towards this breach. The inflation trajectory will critically depend upon the evolving geopolitical situation and its impact on global commodity prices and logistics. Considering these factors, and on the assumption of a normal monsoon in 2022 and average Brent crude oil price of $100 per barrel, inflation is projected at 5.72% in 2022-23.

The India government has implemented a range of policy initiatives in the areas of sustainable development, infrastructural improvements, ease of doing business, banking and financial services, job creation, digital transformation, manufacturing, and services industries to build a strong base for the Indian economy. This is reflected in the FY23 Union Budget which provides a framework for propelling growth by focusing on four key themes: (i) public investment for building modern infrastructure under PM Gati Shakti (ii) inclusive development (iii) productivity and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition, and climate action and (iv) financing of investment.

The macroeconomic stability indicators suggest the Indian economy is well-placed to take on the foreseen challenges. The growth in FY23 will be supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply side reforms, easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending. The year ahead also looks poised for a pickup in private sector investment, with the financial system in a good position to support economys revival.

Real Estate Sector in India

2021 was a watershed moment for Indias RE sector as the sector continued to show resilience and steady rise in demand for office and residential spaces despite the exigencies originating from the pandemic. The first wave of COVID-19 had brought the sector to a relative standstill for a while. However, by the last quarter of 2020, the market picked pace, particularly owing to an increase in demand for residential spaces. The second wave of COVID-19 hit the sector just as it had begun to revive itself. Unlike the first wave, the ramifications of the second wave were not as prolonged. Despite a devastating second wave, investments into the RE sector have been unwavering, especially from domestic and global investors.

While domestic capital led to completion of deals in the residential sector, foreign investors were largely seen focusing on commercial assets. The sector attracted investments worth $9433 million during Q4FY22 – a 41% jump in institutional investments over the previous quarter – led by the office segment and a comeback of retail RE with several large deals in the pipeline. The CY2022 investment volumes are likely to be on a par with 2018 and 2019 (pre-COVID-19) levels.

From the RE sector perspective, the escalation in commodity prices is a serious cause of concern, and is expected to stabilize in FY23. With healthy recovery in end-user-led demand, which is expected to continue, the developers hope to pass on a part of the escalation by increasing the sale prices while continuing to optimize costs.

Residential Real Estate

The residential market turned a corner in FY22 with sales momentum consistently improving over the year. The COVID-19 pandemic turned into a strong factor by supporting housing demand and resulted in a paradigm shift in the attitude of end users for residential properties. These users, perhaps due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, started gravitating towards the security of home ownership.

Improving economic/business environment post the COVID-19 second wave, increased understanding and acknowledgment of the pandemics challenges and focus on vaccinations had helped the residential market stage a smart recovery in Q2FY22, and the third and fourth quarter held the promise of a sustained recovery.

The growth in sales was, of course, aided by the decadal low home-loan interest regime, falling house prices coupled with the demand stimulant measures undertaken by some of the state governments. Sales4 in FY22 were 34% higher than the year-ago period. Market traction did not disappoint in Q4FY22 despite concerns of the Omicron variant, which ultimately had very little impact on the residential market. While ready inventory remains a strong preference for homebuyers, established developers with a robust execution record are increasingly finding a market for their under-construction inventory, too.

According to the CBRE India Market Outlook 2022, capital values are anticipated to witness an uptick due to factors such as robust sales and rising material costs forcing developers to pass on the costs to the buyers. Additionally, with home schooling and remote working likely to continue (if not continuously, but sporadically), location is no longer the single most important factor while making home-purchase decisions. Factors such as larger homes, flexibility on configuration and robust ecosystem of amenities enabled by technology are likely to remain key focus areas for the developers.

Over the last couple of years, the residential sector has undergone structural reforms that have improved transparency and access to quality information, and led to consolidation in the industry. Buyers have also become more informed with end-use taking the lead over speculative investments. With recent headwinds in terms of surging inflation and hike in interest rates, sales are expected to come under pressure. Further, this coupled with interim escalation in commodity prices will also add pressure on the margins for the developers. Hence, going forward, developer reputation, execution capability and financial position would gain even more prominence in determining the shift of the market share. This is reflected in the doubling of the market share of 10 listed developers over the last five years and the gap has accelerated over the recent quarters.

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial office space has witnessed a strong revival in leasing activities in FY22 leading to better absorption and lower vacancy. Fresh leasing was the primary driver of leasing activity and the momentum is expected to continue in FY23. The occupancy would involve a combination of pent-up demand and expansionary/consolidation-led leasing as the occupiers start to re-align their business strategies after a pandemic-induced hiatus. According to an analysis published in JLLs Office Market Update, Q1, 2022, net absorption across seven cities stood at 11.6 million sq ft – up by a significant 113% y-o-y.

For Delhi-NCR as well, the market is in recovery mode with pent-up demand for office spaces coming from different sectors. The region recorded a net absorption of 4.95 million sq ft in FY22, up 75% y-o-y and new supply addition was recorded at 6.05 million sq ft, down 20% y-o-y. The gross leasing activity was much higher driven by pre-commitment activity, while a significant number of renewals were also recorded during the year.

For 2022, Grade-A supply of 50-525 million sq ft is expected to be completed across the top seven cities, with net absorption to be around 36-385 million sq ft – a 35-40% y-o-y growth. For superior grade supply (institutional and top

5 Source: JLL Office Market Update – Q4 2021 developers), the pre-commitment rate rise is as high as 35%, clearly signaling the demand of flight-to-quality assets from major occupiers, and the long-term confidence in India with offices remaining central to their workplace strategies.

According to the CBRE India Market Outlook 2022, occupier appetite for office expansion is strengthening. Technology firms, flexible space operators and manufacturing sector would continue to dominate the leasing activity. IT/ITES players in India have benefitted in terms of demand on the back of acceleration in digital intervention and have been on an unprecedented hiring spree. They continue to account for 35-40% of the demand for commercial office spaces. Having said that, the margins have come under pressure in recent months due to rising salaries and headwinds in the global economy which may lead to companies revaluating their spends. We will need to carefully watch how this pans out in coming quarters.

As economic recovery gains momentum, companies from all key sectors are shifting away from negative views on office leasing, once held at the onset of the pandemic. With offices set to be centers of collaboration and improved productivity levels, the workplace designs will be recalibrated accordingly.

Following their pandemic experience, the occupiers started to demand a more sophisticated RE offering that is capable of meeting both employee satisfaction for a safer and healthier working environment as well as companies need for flexibility. The ESG measures coupled with our focus on holistic well-being of the employees as well as the WorkWell philosophy driven office developments will continue to fare well.

This is evident from the strong traction witnessed by Grade A+ developer-owned and developer-managed office spaces like the ones from Max Estates, which has further accelerated the impetus on ‘Flight to Quality.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

The year gone by was a transformational one for the company where it narrowed down its focus from dual businesses of Real Estate & Specialty Packaging Films to only the Real Estate business. The Company divested its 51% stake in the Specialty Packaging Films business for

~ 630 crore to its existing partner – Toppan Printing. Toppan, which already held 49% stake in MSFL, will become the 100% owner of the business post the successful closure of the transaction.

Since its inception, the leadership team had indicated that Real Estate would be the companys long-term focus area. Following this divestment, we are glad the companys entire focus and energy will now be dedicated into growing and scaling up the RE business.

Within the business, we announced our intention to foray into the residential business – a strategic move after firmly establishing our feet in Commercial Real Estate (CRE) thereby cementing the legacy of the Max Group. The leasing in CRE business was impacted during the start of FY22 on account of the deadlier second wave of COVID-19. However, as the year progressed and the intensity of pandemic reduced, the industry witnessed strong traction in leasing. With a strong portfolio of direct initiatives, including digital outreach, the teams at Max Estates were able to deliver spectacular results.

Currently, Max Estates includes two completed commercial projects – Max Towers & Max House Phase-I. The total leased area for Max Estates increased 36% during the year to 4,00,433 sq ft in FY22 as compared with 2,95,232 sq ft in FY21. The lease rental income for Max Estates increased 109.88% during the year to 37.36 crore in FY22 as compared with 17.8 crore in FY21.

At Max Towers, the occupancy for the area owned by MEL increased to 98% in FY22 from 91% in FY21. The leased area increased by 19,194 sq ft to 295,137 sq ft in FY22 from 275,943 sq ft in FY21. The lease rental income from Max Towers increased 45.89% to 30.2 crore in FY22 from 20.7 crore in FY21. Max Towers top notch clients such as Khaitan & Co., Emerson, Indian Energy Exchange, YES Bank, Veolia, and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, among others.

At Max House Phase 1, the occupancy reached 100% in FY22 from just 18% in FY21. The leased area increased by 86,137 sq ft to 1,05,426 Sq. Ft in FY22 from 19,289 sq ft in FY21. The lease rental income from Max House increased 789% to 7.1 crore in FY22 from 0.8 crore in FY21.

Between Max Towers and Max House, both of which are fully leased, we have been able to curate a very healthy and balanced mix of client across sectors – both leading domestic players and multinational companies. Some of them are Samsung, Target Sourcing, Nykaa, Emerson, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Indian Energy Exchange, YES Bank, JC Penney, Veolia, Delhix, Udacity, DBS Bank and several more. In addition, we have been able to curate a unique mix of F&B, retail, sports, and other amenities across our portfolio to deliver on our WorkWell promise as a key differentiator to the overall experience.

The revenue pool will continue to grow once Max House Phase-II and Max Square get completed and the leasing commences. Significant addition to the cash flow streams will begin when we start launching residential projects. Max Estates cash flows will gradually build-up over time from only leasing inflow to leasing income plus residential cashflows – both of which will build-up over time as we move to a greater number of projects.

Having demonstrated success with our initial developments, all of which command a significant premium of 25-30% to the micro market rates, we are confident to recreate the same in our residential RE journey and create value for our customers and all stakeholders.

Our managed office offering – ‘WorkWell Suites at Max House Okhla – offer flexible office space to the occupiers who do not prefer to have a long-term lease commitment. It saves a huge upfront cost for the companies and prevents the hassle of maintaining the office space. We have created a 200+ seats managed office space at Max House which is 95% signed up. We are extremely encouraged with the response and will strongly evaluate launching WorkWell suites at our upcoming projects as well.

Revenue for Max Asset Services (MAS) increased 87% in FY22 to 23.9 crore from 12.8 crore in FY21. We expect the facility services business of MAS to pick up strongly in FY23 as offices reopen.

Key Focus Areas for FY23

Cultivating Talent: While maintaining a lean corporate set-up, we will continue to invest in building organizational capacity, including leadership bandwidth in cohesion with the scale and scope of our current and aspired RE portfolios. The focus will remain on strengthening land acquisition, liaisoning, construction, sales and marketing and asset management capabilities to effectively serve across a range of micro-markets within Delhi-NCR through a wide spectrum of product, price, demand mix and regulatory landscape.

Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG): ESG issues such as carbon emissions, use of sustainable materials, energy efficiency and wellness enhancements are becoming important for both occupiers as well the investors of Real Estate. We, even at a nascent stage of our growth journey, have taken small yet significant steps in the right direction. Our first sustainability report, based on the Global Reporting Initiative framework, was published in November 2021. We prioritized our goals over short-term (6 months), medium-term (3 years) and long-term (5 years) across the ESG category basis our detailed gap analysis across all verticals. For the next year, we are targeting to be ranked on the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) scale. This would enable us to benchmark ourselves against the best practices of leading players – domestic and global. We view this as a long-term journey of continuous improvement.

Customer Experience: We always strive to enhance the experiences of our tenants and have managed to do so by integrating the following WorkWell elements into our approach:

Physical Well-Being

Air: We provide the freshest air in our buildings with HEPA Grade advanced filtration.

Water: An intelligent water harvesting & recycling strategy enables us to provide clean water, while lowering our impact on the environment.

Sanitation: We go beyond the ‘required standards of sanitation and cleanliness to provide the highest quality of care and germ-free environment across all our developments.

Nutrition: We attempt to provide seasonal-first fresh produce, portion-controlled, well-sourced food options to our tenants.

Comfort: Accessibility, ergonomics, acoustics, and thermal considerations with humidity control have been optimized to deliver distraction-free, productive, and comfortable spaces to our tenants.

Technology: Our technology assisted workspaces pave the way to marry modernity with the conventional engagement with office spaces.

Emotional Well-Being

Recreation: Abundant amenities to ensure balance between work and play have been created, along with restful spaces for recreation.

Nature: Access to green spaces and abundant daylight is ensured in the developments, along with integration of biophilic design.

Culture: A power-packed PULSE calendar of events across various genres – music, wellness, culinary arts and cuisines, art & more – fosters a sense of cultural immersion and provides a welcome and invigorating break from the daily routine.

Community: The events held regularly at our premises foster organic community building across building occupants.

Spiritual Well-Being: Incorporating features such as biophilia, beauty and design, our developments provide an environment that optimizes cognitive and emotional health.

Additionally, for our upcoming residential communities, we intend to integrate additional elements that ensure the holistic well-being of residents through the concept of LiveWell:

Safety and Security: Multi-tier security and high standards of cleaning/sanitization.

Intergenerational Living: Age-inclusive design; provision for dedicated amenities for each age group for recreation and comfort.

Light: Abundant natural light utilization in units to reduce energy consumption. Developments designed in a climate-responsive format to ensure thermal comfort and control over micro-climate.

Sustainability: Close attention paid to use of sustainable materials, conservation, recycling, and efficient use of resources.

Health and wellness: Promoting a healthier lifestyle through agile design interventions encouraging physical activity.

Biophilia: Incorporating features such as green design for better cognitive and emotional health, and native species that are conducive to the local biodiversity.

Design and Technology: Max Estates has proven its capability on design-led differentiation with its assets and will continue to leverage its design capabilities to cater to each micro market, anchored around the customers needs and well-being. As an illustration, we have installed four levels of air filtration at Max House, a first in any of the multi-tenanted buildings within an office space.

In terms of office spaces, we will be focusing on creating flexibility around tenant space requirements (floor plates that can cater to both initial and subsequent expansion needs), longevity and futureproofing the products for technology innovation and work culture, sustainability, and tenant experience. Further, Max Estates will continue to employ best-in-class technologies to streamline execution and design development and minimize execution risk in terms of cost and time.

Efficient capital management: With focus on two asset classes, Max Estates will efficiently allocate capital between the two while ensuring that a well-diversified portfolio in terms of footprint is developed. This will be across multiple markets within Delhi-NCR, including business models that are outright purchase and joint developments. We will leverage our strong balance sheet in a timely manner to secure growth opportunities at the right price. Further, to continue our asset-light approach and diversify capital exposure, we will continue to bring in equity partners as we have done with New York Life for the Max Square Project. We are in discussion with several funds and equity capital investors for future co-investments in our upcoming projects.

Cost Stewardship: While good demand conditions prevail, rising material costs have been a concern for the realtors and other stakeholders. Key building materials like steel, cement, and labour charges continue to face inflationary pressures and may stabilize, albeit at a higher level in FY23. Despite these headwinds, we are within our escalation budget for our upcoming project – Max Square – which is due for completion in FY23 driven by design-led interventions and procurement efficiencies. We have adopted technologies like building information modelling to streamline the construction process, projecting costs and assisting the various teams in managing the timelines. We are studying innovative construction technologies such as prefabrication, lean design, and other measures to curb costs.

While we are in active discussions regarding several opportunities in the Residential Real Estate sector across Delhi-NCR, we believe the space is fraught with developers who have overpromised but underdelivered leading to several distressed assets and huge customer dissatisfaction. Owing to a sound understanding of the sector, the trust of marquee investors, a sturdy performance in the Commercial Real Estate over the years and backed by the overall impeccable corporate governance track record of the Max Group, Max Estates is well poised to make a mark in the Residential Real Estate space as well.