Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
12
9.8
yoy growth (%)
22.48
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-6.2
-1.92
As % of sales
51.64
19.64
Other costs
-9.89
-4.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
82.42
46.82
Operating profit
-4.09
3.28
OPM
-34.06
33.53
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
Interest expense
-2.08
0
Other income
0
0
Profit before tax
-6.22
3.21
Taxes
-0.02
-0.33
Tax rate
0.39
-10.48
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.25
2.87
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
-6.25
2.87
yoy growth (%)
-317.33
NPM
-52.07
29.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.