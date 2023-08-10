iifl-logo-icon 1
Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

216.2
(4.14%)
Aug 10, 2023|03:43:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

12

9.8

yoy growth (%)

22.48

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-6.2

-1.92

As % of sales

51.64

19.64

Other costs

-9.89

-4.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

82.42

46.82

Operating profit

-4.09

3.28

OPM

-34.06

33.53

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

Interest expense

-2.08

0

Other income

0

0

Profit before tax

-6.22

3.21

Taxes

-0.02

-0.33

Tax rate

0.39

-10.48

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.25

2.87

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

-6.25

2.87

yoy growth (%)

-317.33

NPM

-52.07

29.34

