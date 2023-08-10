Max Ventures and Industries Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-6.22
3.21
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.33
Working capital
-1.17
Other operating items
Operating
-7.47
Capital expenditure
0.33
Free cash flow
-7.14
Equity raised
397.78
Investing
186.5
Financing
56.09
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
633.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.