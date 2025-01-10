Mehai Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.92
10.71
10.71
10.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.74
2.74
2.24
1.97
Net Worth
42.66
13.45
12.95
12.68
Minority Interest
Debt
3.95
1.49
0.08
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.19
0.2
0.12
0.12
Total Liabilities
46.8
15.14
13.15
12.91
Fixed Assets
11.29
5.4
1.53
1.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
35.11
8.98
11.5
11.12
Inventories
3.82
2.02
2.04
0.61
Inventory Days
43.8
Sundry Debtors
2.08
0.89
3.38
5.78
Debtor Days
415.07
Other Current Assets
30.41
7.66
7.35
6.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.31
-1.06
-0.97
-0.79
Creditor Days
56.73
Other Current Liabilities
-0.89
-0.53
-0.3
-0.61
Cash
0.37
0.75
0.1
0.1
Total Assets
46.8
15.15
13.13
12.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.