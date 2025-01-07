Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.08
24.54
20.81
5.35
yoy growth (%)
-79.28
17.87
288.43
2.6
Raw materials
-4.13
-23.57
-19.58
-4.34
As % of sales
81.3
96.05
94.05
81.14
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.3
-0.3
-0.27
As % of sales
0.28
1.24
1.47
5.03
Other costs
-0.67
-0.72
-0.67
-0.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.35
2.96
3.25
12.83
Operating profit
0.25
-0.06
0.25
0.05
OPM
5.05
-0.26
1.2
0.98
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.15
-0.12
Interest expense
0
-0.12
-0.08
-0.08
Other income
0.03
0.26
0.33
0.32
Profit before tax
0.12
-0.09
0.35
0.17
Taxes
-0.03
0.02
-0.13
-0.06
Tax rate
-28.84
-23.86
-37.2
-40.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.08
-0.07
0.22
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.08
-0.07
0.22
0.1
yoy growth (%)
-223.31
-131.76
115.91
-66.56
NPM
1.7
-0.28
1.06
1.91
