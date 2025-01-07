iifl-logo-icon 1
Mehai Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

314.3
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.08

24.54

20.81

5.35

yoy growth (%)

-79.28

17.87

288.43

2.6

Raw materials

-4.13

-23.57

-19.58

-4.34

As % of sales

81.3

96.05

94.05

81.14

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.3

-0.3

-0.27

As % of sales

0.28

1.24

1.47

5.03

Other costs

-0.67

-0.72

-0.67

-0.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.35

2.96

3.25

12.83

Operating profit

0.25

-0.06

0.25

0.05

OPM

5.05

-0.26

1.2

0.98

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.15

-0.12

Interest expense

0

-0.12

-0.08

-0.08

Other income

0.03

0.26

0.33

0.32

Profit before tax

0.12

-0.09

0.35

0.17

Taxes

-0.03

0.02

-0.13

-0.06

Tax rate

-28.84

-23.86

-37.2

-40.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.08

-0.07

0.22

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.08

-0.07

0.22

0.1

yoy growth (%)

-223.31

-131.76

115.91

-66.56

NPM

1.7

-0.28

1.06

1.91

