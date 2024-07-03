iifl-logo-icon 1
Mehai Technology Ltd Share Price

308.15
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:38:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open308.15
  • Day's High308.15
  • 52 Wk High302.15
  • Prev. Close302.15
  • Day's Low308.15
  • 52 Wk Low 18
  • Turnover (lac)89.43
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.37
  • EPS0.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,624.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mehai Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Mehai Technology Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Mehai Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mehai Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.33%

Non-Promoter- 43.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mehai Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.92

10.71

10.71

10.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.74

2.74

2.24

1.97

Net Worth

42.66

13.45

12.95

12.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.08

24.54

20.81

5.35

yoy growth (%)

-79.28

17.87

288.43

2.6

Raw materials

-4.13

-23.57

-19.58

-4.34

As % of sales

81.3

96.05

94.05

81.14

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.3

-0.3

-0.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.12

-0.09

0.35

0.17

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.15

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.03

0.02

-0.13

-0.06

Working capital

-2.51

0.72

-2.81

7.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.28

17.87

288.43

2.6

Op profit growth

-491.8

-126.07

376.25

-88.13

EBIT growth

279.21

-92.44

69.41

-41.32

Net profit growth

-223.31

-131.76

115.91

-66.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

14.91

8.76

6.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.91

8.76

6.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.13

0.03

Mehai Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mehai Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Akash Tak

Non Executive Director

Rekha Bhagat

Non Executive Director

Rekha Devi Bha

Chairman & Managing Director

Jugal Kishore Bhagat

Independent Director

Dipanjan Paul

Independent Director

Prasen Jeet Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhijeet Prasad

Independent Director

Priya Rudra

Independent Director

Rajendra Kumar Mallick

Non Executive Director

NIRMALYA SIRCAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mehai Technology Ltd

Summary

Mehai Technology Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mehai Teclmology Private Limited on December 13, 2013. Subsequently, the Company was converted in to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Mehai Teclmology Limited on June 29, 2017. The Company is promoted by Mr. Sudhir Ostwal and Ms. Shalini Jain.In 2014, Company commenced manufacture of LED Bulbs and Fixtures. In 2015, it commenced manufacturing of Moon Light Bulbs and tubelights. In 2015, it progressed into assembling of Pendrive and Power Bank. The most recent segment that it re-entered into is the assembling of Power Bank. The Company is growing at a fast pace in providing LED Bulbs thereof in relation to a specific space. The Companys IT and Business Services (ITBS) segment has a comprehensive and mature suite of end-to-end offerings to address the traditional and emerging transformation needs of large enterprises. These constitute the most extensive offerings in the industry and are aligned to the three critical building blocks of next-gen enterprises-Digital Foundation, Digital Business, and Digital Operations. Under these building blocks are the Companys key capabilities and service offerings. Hybrid Cloud, Digital Workplace, Unified Service Management and Cybersecurity/ Governance, and Risk and Compliance are the offerings grouped under Digital Foundation, which is the evolution of the industry leading to Infrastructure services. Consulting, Applications,
Company FAQs

What is the Mehai Technology Ltd share price today?

The Mehai Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹308.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mehai Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mehai Technology Ltd is ₹1624.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mehai Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mehai Technology Ltd is 0 and 10.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mehai Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mehai Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mehai Technology Ltd is ₹18 and ₹302.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mehai Technology Ltd?

Mehai Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.73%, 3 Years at 90.15%, 1 Year at 851.95%, 6 Month at 941.90%, 3 Month at 213.43% and 1 Month at 54.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mehai Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mehai Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.67 %

