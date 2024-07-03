SectorTrading
Open₹308.15
Prev. Close₹302.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹89.43
Day's High₹308.15
Day's Low₹308.15
52 Week's High₹302.15
52 Week's Low₹18
Book Value₹29.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,624.26
P/E0
EPS0.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.92
10.71
10.71
10.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.74
2.74
2.24
1.97
Net Worth
42.66
13.45
12.95
12.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.08
24.54
20.81
5.35
yoy growth (%)
-79.28
17.87
288.43
2.6
Raw materials
-4.13
-23.57
-19.58
-4.34
As % of sales
81.3
96.05
94.05
81.14
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.3
-0.3
-0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.12
-0.09
0.35
0.17
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.15
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.03
0.02
-0.13
-0.06
Working capital
-2.51
0.72
-2.81
7.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.28
17.87
288.43
2.6
Op profit growth
-491.8
-126.07
376.25
-88.13
EBIT growth
279.21
-92.44
69.41
-41.32
Net profit growth
-223.31
-131.76
115.91
-66.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
14.91
8.76
6.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.91
8.76
6.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.13
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Akash Tak
Non Executive Director
Rekha Bhagat
Non Executive Director
Rekha Devi Bha
Chairman & Managing Director
Jugal Kishore Bhagat
Independent Director
Dipanjan Paul
Independent Director
Prasen Jeet Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhijeet Prasad
Independent Director
Priya Rudra
Independent Director
Rajendra Kumar Mallick
Non Executive Director
NIRMALYA SIRCAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mehai Technology Ltd
Summary
Mehai Technology Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mehai Teclmology Private Limited on December 13, 2013. Subsequently, the Company was converted in to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Mehai Teclmology Limited on June 29, 2017. The Company is promoted by Mr. Sudhir Ostwal and Ms. Shalini Jain.In 2014, Company commenced manufacture of LED Bulbs and Fixtures. In 2015, it commenced manufacturing of Moon Light Bulbs and tubelights. In 2015, it progressed into assembling of Pendrive and Power Bank. The most recent segment that it re-entered into is the assembling of Power Bank. The Company is growing at a fast pace in providing LED Bulbs thereof in relation to a specific space. The Companys IT and Business Services (ITBS) segment has a comprehensive and mature suite of end-to-end offerings to address the traditional and emerging transformation needs of large enterprises. These constitute the most extensive offerings in the industry and are aligned to the three critical building blocks of next-gen enterprises-Digital Foundation, Digital Business, and Digital Operations. Under these building blocks are the Companys key capabilities and service offerings. Hybrid Cloud, Digital Workplace, Unified Service Management and Cybersecurity/ Governance, and Risk and Compliance are the offerings grouped under Digital Foundation, which is the evolution of the industry leading to Infrastructure services. Consulting, Applications,
The Mehai Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹308.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mehai Technology Ltd is ₹1624.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mehai Technology Ltd is 0 and 10.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mehai Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mehai Technology Ltd is ₹18 and ₹302.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mehai Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.73%, 3 Years at 90.15%, 1 Year at 851.95%, 6 Month at 941.90%, 3 Month at 213.43% and 1 Month at 54.28%.
