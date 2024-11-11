Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Mehai Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i,e, Monday, 11th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

Intimation of Resignation of Independent Director Mr. Dipanjan Paul (DIN 06536079) with effect from close of business hour on 26th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

Mehai Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.change in Object Clause of the Company 2. grant of further Borrowing Power of upto Rs.1000 Crores to the Board of Directors of the Company. 3.further increase in the power of Board to make Investments give Loans Guarantees and provide Securities for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 1000 Crore 4.Shifting of the registered office of the Company 5.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board meeting held today 2nd September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Mehai Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board Meeting held today Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Mehai Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider raising funds by issuance of Warrants to the Promoters/Promoters Group and/or other prospective Investors on Preferential basis subject to approval of Shareholders. 2. To consider fixation of date time and venue of the ensuring Extraordinary General Meeting and approve the Notice of the EGM of the Company. 3. Any other matters with the permission of the Chair. Raising of Funds through issue of Convertible Equity Share Warrants (Warrants) to the Promoters, Promoter Group & other Public Investors on Preferential Basis by issuing upto 2,80,00,000 Warrants convertible in one or more tranches to equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company at a price of Rs. 35/- (including a Premium of Rs. 25/-) for each Warrant subject to necessary Shareholders approval. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Revised Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Company held on July 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 8 May 2024

Mehai Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results along with audit report for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Board of Directors in board meeting held today on May 24, 2024, considered and approved the conversion of 21,56,422 warrants convertible into 21,56,422 equity shares of face value 10 each upon receipt of an amount aggregating to Rs. 4,04,32,912.50. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) the Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024. We have attached the copy of the Results and the Audit Report issued by M/s. Bijan Ghosh & Associates, Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 13 May 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting held today considered and approved the conversion of 28,43,578 warrants convertible into 228,43,578 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10.

Board Meeting 3 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

Conversion of 22,00,000 warrants convertible into 22,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10 each, upon receipt of an amount aggregating to 4,12,50,000 from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their right of conversion into equity shares.

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Appointement of Mr. Prabir Kundu as Additional Director (Non-executive, Independent) with effect from 04.03.2024 Mr. Prasenjeet Singh has resigned from the post of Independent Director of the Company with effect from 04th March, 2024 due to pre-occupation

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Mehai Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results along with limited review report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Month ended on 31 December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor M/s. Bijan Ghosh & Associates, Chartered Accountants. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 29 Jan 2024