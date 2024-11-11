iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mehai Technology Ltd Board Meeting

320.05
(-1.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:07:00 PM

Mehai Technology CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
Mehai Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i,e, Monday, 11th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
Intimation of Resignation of Independent Director Mr. Dipanjan Paul (DIN 06536079) with effect from close of business hour on 26th September, 2024.
Board Meeting2 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
Mehai Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.change in Object Clause of the Company 2. grant of further Borrowing Power of upto Rs.1000 Crores to the Board of Directors of the Company. 3.further increase in the power of Board to make Investments give Loans Guarantees and provide Securities for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 1000 Crore 4.Shifting of the registered office of the Company 5.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board meeting held today 2nd September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Mehai Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board Meeting held today Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Mehai Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider raising funds by issuance of Warrants to the Promoters/Promoters Group and/or other prospective Investors on Preferential basis subject to approval of Shareholders. 2. To consider fixation of date time and venue of the ensuring Extraordinary General Meeting and approve the Notice of the EGM of the Company. 3. Any other matters with the permission of the Chair. Raising of Funds through issue of Convertible Equity Share Warrants (Warrants) to the Promoters, Promoter Group & other Public Investors on Preferential Basis by issuing upto 2,80,00,000 Warrants convertible in one or more tranches to equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company at a price of Rs. 35/- (including a Premium of Rs. 25/-) for each Warrant subject to necessary Shareholders approval. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Revised Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Company held on July 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 20248 May 2024
Mehai Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results along with audit report for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Board of Directors in board meeting held today on May 24, 2024, considered and approved the conversion of 21,56,422 warrants convertible into 21,56,422 equity shares of face value 10 each upon receipt of an amount aggregating to Rs. 4,04,32,912.50. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) the Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024. We have attached the copy of the Results and the Audit Report issued by M/s. Bijan Ghosh & Associates, Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 May 202413 May 2024
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in the Board Meeting held today considered and approved the conversion of 28,43,578 warrants convertible into 228,43,578 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10.
Board Meeting3 Apr 20243 Apr 2024
Conversion of 22,00,000 warrants convertible into 22,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10 each, upon receipt of an amount aggregating to 4,12,50,000 from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their right of conversion into equity shares.
Board Meeting4 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
Appointement of Mr. Prabir Kundu as Additional Director (Non-executive, Independent) with effect from 04.03.2024 Mr. Prasenjeet Singh has resigned from the post of Independent Director of the Company with effect from 04th March, 2024 due to pre-occupation
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Mehai Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results along with limited review report for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Month ended on 31 December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor M/s. Bijan Ghosh & Associates, Chartered Accountants. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202429 Jan 2024
Considered and approved the conversion of 25,00,000 warrants convertible into 25,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each upon receipt of an amount aggregating to Rs. 4,68,75,000 (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees.

Mehai Technology: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mehai Technology Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.