Mehai Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.12
-0.09
0.35
0.17
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.15
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.03
0.02
-0.13
-0.06
Working capital
-2.51
0.72
-2.81
7.57
Other operating items
Operating
-2.59
0.48
-2.74
7.54
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.02
0.59
0.06
Free cash flow
-2.57
0.5
-2.15
7.6
Equity raised
3.76
3.9
14.24
12.69
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.11
0.24
0.54
3.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.02
Net in cash
1.3
4.64
12.63
23.57
