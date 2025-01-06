iifl-logo-icon 1
Mehai Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

308.15
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:38:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mehai Technology Ltd

Mehai Technology FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.12

-0.09

0.35

0.17

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.15

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.03

0.02

-0.13

-0.06

Working capital

-2.51

0.72

-2.81

7.57

Other operating items

Operating

-2.59

0.48

-2.74

7.54

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.02

0.59

0.06

Free cash flow

-2.57

0.5

-2.15

7.6

Equity raised

3.76

3.9

14.24

12.69

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.11

0.24

0.54

3.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.02

Net in cash

1.3

4.64

12.63

23.57

QUICKLINKS FOR Mehai Technology Ltd

