Mehai Technology Ltd Management Discussions

In the electronics business, we were able to deliver brand new customer value by leveraging superior technologies and attractive product offerings such as the all types of Electronics Goods to our Customers, while bolstering profitability with expanding sales thanks to the successful launch and scale of the premium appliance brands in markets across the Bihar although the Management has considered future risks as part of the discussions, future uncertainties are not limited to Management perceptions.

1. Review Of Indian Economy:

India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world and is poised to continue on this path, with aspirations to reach high middle income status by 2047, the centenary of Indian independence. It is also committed to ensuring that its continued growth path is equipped to deal with the challenges of climate change, and in line with its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

The growth of the past two decades has also led to India making remarkable progress in reducing extreme poverty. Between 2011 and 2019, the country is estimated to have halved the share of the population living in extreme poverty - below $2.15 per person per day (2017 PPP) (World Bank Poverty and Inequality Portal and Macro Poverty Outlook, Spring 2023). In recent years, however, the pace of poverty reduction has slowed especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since moderated in 2021-22.

Certain challenges persist. Inequality in consumption continues, with a Gini index of around 35 over the past two decades. Child malnutrition has remained high, with 35.5 percent of children under the age of 5 years being stunted, with the figure rising to 67 percent for children in the 6-59 months age group. Headline employment indicators have improved since 2020 but concerns remain about the quality of jobs created and the real growth in wages, as well as around the low participation of women in the labour force.

Indias aspiration to achieve high income status by 2047 will need to be realized through a climate-resilient growth process that delivers broad-based gains to the bottom half of the population. Growth-oriented reforms will need to be accompanied by an expansion in good jobs that keeps pace with the number of labour market entrants. At the same time, gaps in economic participation will need to be addressed, including by bringing more women into the workforce.

The World Bank is partnering with the government in this effort by helping strengthen policies, institutions, and investments to create a better future for the country and its people through green, resilient, and inclusive development.

2. Industry Structure and developments:

The electronics industry has seen sweeping changes over the last two decades. These have primarily been in the product domain (across technologies, formats and design), the evolution of the retail environment (from traditional to large-format specialised stores and e-commerce), and an evolving regulatory landscape. The requirements of both the consumers and businesses have evolved, leading to a demand for more innovative products.

The industrys ecosystem has undergone drastic changes to keep pace with the changing demand patterns. The supply chains are now far more complex, diverse, and optimised to meet the new industry structure. Currently, a significant share of Indian demand is met by imports. But the Indian electronics industry is being ushered into an era wherein the manufacture of several components will be indigenised through regulatory support and incentivised production from the government of India.

Specific to the electronics sector, several policies such as Make in India, National Policy of Electronics, Net Zero Imports in Electronics, and Zero Defect Zero Effect, augur well for the industry, as they signal a commitment to growth in domestic manufacturing, lowering import dependence, energising exports, and environmentally-conscious manufacturing. Incentives to attract capital and measures to develop the component supply base (applying the Phased Manufacturing Plan for mobiles to other categories) will have to be sustained at the supply side, while also correcting aberrations in GST on the demand side. Furthermore, despite the lockdown, the government of India has been consistently expanding incentives through the three major schemes it launched in April 2020 with an outlay of 500 billion.

3. Strength, Opportunities, Threats

Strength:

Growth in the Indian economy and demand creates unprecedented opportunities for company to invest significantly in each of its core businesses. Outlook for the overall industries is positive. In keeping with the philosophy of continuous consumer centric approach which is the hall mark of our organization, several developmental activities have been planned for the next fiscal year.

Opportunities:

? Vast Industrial Presence in both Public and Private Sectors ? Huge demand for Domestic Industrial goods.

? Avail of Low-cost, Skilled Human Resources.

? Proactive government continued thrust on reforms- Further liberalization under process. ? Increasing investment in real assets (Capacity Expanding), Inflow of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) across Industrial sector.

Threats:

Indian electronics industry may face following possible threats.

? Tough Competition from Global Players:

The Indian industries possesses major threat of established manufacturing ecosystems in China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, etc. Also, the emergence of low cost manufacturing destinations, like Vietnam, has created the tough competition. Inadequate testing facilities, delayed policy implementations are some of the major inhibitors of our competitiveness in global manufacturing sector.

? Infrastructural inadequacy:

Infrastructural and other facilities in our country are inadequate to cater the demands of the Goods and Products. We are lacking in building and developing indigenous manufacturing plants, semiconductor fabrication units, and adequately equipped laboratories for testing and measuring facilities. These barriers are diverting the business related to other destinations rather than from India.

? A complex value chain:

The electronics industry is constantly changing due to disruptive innovation, thereby increasing the pressure on the value chain to upgrade continuously. The sourcing and contractual interdependencies between OEMs and suppliers are now more complex due to the highly advanced technology of the components, the number of components required for a single finished product, the level of aggregation or assembly required, and the need to adapt to changes in product design. The Indian ecosystem for electronic components is still evolving and has a long way to go.

? Other Risk:

Risk in cost of raw materials, environmental liabilities, tax laws, labour relations, litigation and significant changes in the Global political and economical environment exert tremendous influence on the performance of the company. The Company has laid down procedures to inform Board Members about the risk assessment and minimization procedures.

4. Segment Wise- Product wise performance:

During the year under review, the Company operates into the different segments which are Electronic Items and Trading Activities.

As per Accounting Standard AS- 17, during the year under review, the business of the Company falls under one segment namely:-

? Trading in Electronic Items : The Total Revenue is Rs. 803.56/- Lakhs

5. Outlook

The Continual growth in the Indian sector is necessary to give necessary support to the industry. The Company is making all effort to accelerate the growth of its business. It expects to improve its position in the market by focusing in the technologically advanced and more profitable Product and market segment and working aggressively in the area of productivity, efficiency and cost reduction.

6. Risks and Concerns

The Industry is exposed to the following risk and concerns:

? Complex Global Supply-Chain:

Companies have to juggle internal and external resources while staying within international standards. Issues such as tractability and compliance are increasing operational burdens. It is not unusual for components and sub-components to embark on a journey that touches three or more continents before reaching the end-consumer.

? Uncertain Demand:

Aggregately, economic volatility and cyclical demand cause fluctuations in production. On a more granular level, consumer preference can cause spikes in demand for an individual products or company. Efficient lean capabilities must be in place to keep inventory aligned with demand.

? Sustainability:

Emerging regulations and standards for cleaner and greener technology are forcing companies to be accountable for the manufacturing process as well as the final product. The entire recycling and disposal process for electronics needs to be considered as a vital part of the product life cycle.

7. Internal Control systems and its adequacy

The Company has an effective and reliable internal control system commensurate with the size of its operations. At the same time, it adheres to local statutory requirements for orderly and efficient conduct of business, safeguarding of assets, the detection and prevention of frauds and errors, adequacy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The efficacy of the internal checks and control systems is validated by self-audits and internal as well as Statutory Auditors.

8. Discussion on financial performance of the Company with respect to operational performance.

Share Capital

The Paid up Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2023 is Rs. 10,71,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crore Seventy One Lakh only) divided into 1,07,10,000 (One Crore Seven Lakh Ten Thousand) Equity Shares of Rs. 10 /- (Rupees Ten only).

? Reserves and Surplus

The reserves and surplus is Rs. 273.53 Lakhs as on the end of the current year.

? Total Income

During the year under consideration, the total income was Rs. 816.88 Lakhs as against Rs. 604.67 Lakhs during the previous year.

9. Material developments in Human resources / industrial Relations front, including number of people employed

Human Resources and an effective and efficient human resource is a key to the success of any organization and our company has been well focused in adopting the best standards in the Industry which not only gives us the benefit of attracting good talent but gives us an edge towards providing best qualitative services to our customers. Our manpower is a mix of experienced and young talent pool of resources which gives us the dual advantage of stability and growth. Our work processes and skilled resources together with our strong management team have enabled us to successfully implement our growth plans.

The total strength of permanent employees as on 17/08/2023 is 10 employees.

10. Key Financial Ratios:

Ratios 2023 2022 Change Debtors Turnover 3.12 1.31 -1.75 Inventory Turnover 3.96 4.54 0.58 Current Ratio 2.84 5.88 3.04 Debt- Equity Ratio 0.23 0.11 0.13 Net Profit Ratio (in %) 10.74 6.06 -0.68 Return on Capital Employed (in %) 6.04 17.67 -11.63

Explanation for Change in Return on Net worth: Company has achieved profit during the current year hence there is increase in return on net worth of the Company.

11. Cautionary Statement

This report contains forward- looking statements based on the perceptions of the Company and the data and information available with the company. The company does not and cannot guarantee the accuracy of various assumptions underlying such statements and they reflect Companys current views of the future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors like change in general economic conditions, amongst others, could cause actual results to be materially different.

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 5 OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULE, 2014:

1. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2022-2023.

Sr. No. Name of the Director Remuneration Median Remuneration Ratio 1. Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat NIL NIL NIL

2. The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year 2022-2023.

Sr. No. Name of the Director Designation % Increase 1. Mr. Jugal Kishore Bhagat Chairman and Director Managing Nil 2. Mrs. Rekha Bhagat Director Nil 3. Mr. Dilip Kumar Duari Chief Financial Officer Nil 4. Mrs. Ankita Dutta Company Secretary Nil 5. Mr. Md Naim Company Secretary Nil

3. The Median Remuneration of Employees (MRE) of the Company is 4.04 Lakhs P.A for the Financial Year 2022-23

4. The number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company in the financial year 2022-23. The Company has 10 permanent employees on its rolls;

5. The average increase in the salary of the employees other than the managerial personal is NIL. The average increase in the Managerial Remuneration is also NIL for the financial year 2022-23.

6. Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

It is affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.