Raising of Funds through issue of Convertible Equity Share Warrants (Warrants) to the Promoters, Promoter Group & other Public Investors on Preferential Basis by issuing upto 2,80,00,000 Warrants convertible in one or more tranches to equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company at a price of Rs. 35/- (including a Premium of Rs. 25/-) for each Warrant subject to necessary Shareholders approval. Summary of Proceedings of the EGM through Video Conferencing for the Issuance of Equity Shares Warrants on Preferential Basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024) Intimation of Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Meeting held on August 26, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)