Mehai Technology Ltd Summary

Mehai Technology Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Mehai Teclmology Private Limited on December 13, 2013. Subsequently, the Company was converted in to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Mehai Teclmology Limited on June 29, 2017. The Company is promoted by Mr. Sudhir Ostwal and Ms. Shalini Jain.In 2014, Company commenced manufacture of LED Bulbs and Fixtures. In 2015, it commenced manufacturing of Moon Light Bulbs and tubelights. In 2015, it progressed into assembling of Pendrive and Power Bank. The most recent segment that it re-entered into is the assembling of Power Bank. The Company is growing at a fast pace in providing LED Bulbs thereof in relation to a specific space. The Companys IT and Business Services (ITBS) segment has a comprehensive and mature suite of end-to-end offerings to address the traditional and emerging transformation needs of large enterprises. These constitute the most extensive offerings in the industry and are aligned to the three critical building blocks of next-gen enterprises-Digital Foundation, Digital Business, and Digital Operations. Under these building blocks are the Companys key capabilities and service offerings. Hybrid Cloud, Digital Workplace, Unified Service Management and Cybersecurity/ Governance, and Risk and Compliance are the offerings grouped under Digital Foundation, which is the evolution of the industry leading to Infrastructure services. Consulting, Applications, Insights, and IoT are the offerings under Digital Business. IT Operations, Managed Cybersecurity Services (CSFC), and Process Operations are the offerings under Digital Operations.Apart from this, the Company also provides robust IT infrastructure services to improve reliability, gain higher levels of control and increase productivity in Management of hardware, services, network infrastructure using onsite, on-call and remote management methodologies.In September 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 15,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 6 Crore.