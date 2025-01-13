Mena Mani Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.83
-10.97
-11.35
-12.51
Net Worth
-0.8
-0.94
-1.32
-2.48
Minority Interest
Debt
15.95
16.38
16.23
14.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.38
Total Liabilities
15.15
15.44
14.91
12.16
Fixed Assets
1.51
1
1.02
1.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.2
0.33
0.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.35
0.88
1.09
1.76
Networking Capital
12.95
13.35
12.18
8.59
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
16.68
9.46
8.99
9.36
Debtor Days
1,926.48
Other Current Assets
10.58
10.32
8.45
3.87
Sundry Creditors
-7.96
-0.8
-0.49
-4.33
Creditor Days
891.2
Other Current Liabilities
-6.35
-5.63
-4.77
-0.31
Cash
0.15
0.01
0.29
0.14
Total Assets
15.16
15.44
14.91
12.17
