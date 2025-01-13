iifl-logo-icon 1
Mena Mani Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

6.55
(-1.80%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.83

-10.97

-11.35

-12.51

Net Worth

-0.8

-0.94

-1.32

-2.48

Minority Interest

Debt

15.95

16.38

16.23

14.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.38

Total Liabilities

15.15

15.44

14.91

12.16

Fixed Assets

1.51

1

1.02

1.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.2

0.2

0.33

0.63

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.35

0.88

1.09

1.76

Networking Capital

12.95

13.35

12.18

8.59

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

16.68

9.46

8.99

9.36

Debtor Days

1,926.48

Other Current Assets

10.58

10.32

8.45

3.87

Sundry Creditors

-7.96

-0.8

-0.49

-4.33

Creditor Days

891.2

Other Current Liabilities

-6.35

-5.63

-4.77

-0.31

Cash

0.15

0.01

0.29

0.14

Total Assets

15.16

15.44

14.91

12.17

