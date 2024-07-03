iifl-logo-icon 1
Mena Mani Industries Ltd Share Price

6.67
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Mena Mani Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.67

Prev. Close

6.84

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.67

Day's Low

6.67

52 Week's High

13

52 Week's Low

4.71

Book Value

-0.03

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

66.93

P/E

85.5

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Mena Mani Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Mena Mani Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mena Mani Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 51.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mena Mani Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.83

-10.97

-11.35

-12.51

Net Worth

-0.8

-0.94

-1.32

-2.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.77

0

17.16

16.06

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

6.88

-27.62

Raw materials

-1.74

0

-17.03

-9.24

As % of sales

98.18

0

99.2

57.55

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.21

-1.05

-6.27

0.11

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.06

-6.26

-6.38

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.51

-0.02

-0.09

Working capital

-5.19

11.82

-3.84

9.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

6.88

-27.62

Op profit growth

770.2

-33.63

-106.51

-21,844.82

EBIT growth

113.71

-93.61

-4,918.59

-136.04

Net profit growth

1.74

-75.13

-52,210.97

-105.34

No Record Found

Mena Mani Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mena Mani Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Swetank Patel

Director

Hina S Patel

Independent Director

Jayesh Jayantilal Pandya

Independent Director

Vijay Thaker

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harsh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mena Mani Industries Ltd

Summary

Mena Mani Industries Limited (Formerly known as Anar Industries Ltd) was incorporated in July, 1992. The name of the company was changed to the present one in Sep.94. The Company is an integrated entity and operates in trading of Bio fuel and carry out construction, and other information technological activities. The Company is pioneering in import of biodiesel in India. The Company was promoted by Jayesh R Mor.The company came out with a public issue of 42 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each at par, aggregating Rs 4.2 cr, to part-finance the project under implementation for offering financial services, hire purchase, leasing and related areas. The company proposes to expand its activities and provide other financial services like corporate finance. In 1998-99, the company diversified into Trading / Exports of various items where there is reasonable profit margin.Over a span of time in the year 2009-10, the entire business of Internet Provider as well as Software Business of Anar Softcom Pvt. Ltd., got merged with the Company as a going concern effective from 31.01.2009. The name of the Company was changed from Enrich Industries Limited to Anar Industries Ltd effective from 04.06.2012 and further later on to Mena Mani Industries Limited effective from 31st May, 2018.
Company FAQs

What is the Mena Mani Industries Ltd share price today?

The Mena Mani Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mena Mani Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mena Mani Industries Ltd is ₹66.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mena Mani Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mena Mani Industries Ltd is 85.5 and -179.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mena Mani Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mena Mani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mena Mani Industries Ltd is ₹4.71 and ₹13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mena Mani Industries Ltd?

Mena Mani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.36%, 3 Years at 77.17%, 1 Year at -36.01%, 6 Month at -20.19%, 3 Month at 24.14% and 1 Month at -7.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mena Mani Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mena Mani Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.33 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 51.66 %

