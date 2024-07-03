Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹6.67
Prev. Close₹6.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.67
Day's Low₹6.67
52 Week's High₹13
52 Week's Low₹4.71
Book Value₹-0.03
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.93
P/E85.5
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.83
-10.97
-11.35
-12.51
Net Worth
-0.8
-0.94
-1.32
-2.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.77
0
17.16
16.06
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
6.88
-27.62
Raw materials
-1.74
0
-17.03
-9.24
As % of sales
98.18
0
99.2
57.55
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.21
-1.05
-6.27
0.11
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.06
-6.26
-6.38
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.51
-0.02
-0.09
Working capital
-5.19
11.82
-3.84
9.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
6.88
-27.62
Op profit growth
770.2
-33.63
-106.51
-21,844.82
EBIT growth
113.71
-93.61
-4,918.59
-136.04
Net profit growth
1.74
-75.13
-52,210.97
-105.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Swetank Patel
Director
Hina S Patel
Independent Director
Jayesh Jayantilal Pandya
Independent Director
Vijay Thaker
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harsh Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mena Mani Industries Ltd
Summary
Mena Mani Industries Limited (Formerly known as Anar Industries Ltd) was incorporated in July, 1992. The name of the company was changed to the present one in Sep.94. The Company is an integrated entity and operates in trading of Bio fuel and carry out construction, and other information technological activities. The Company is pioneering in import of biodiesel in India. The Company was promoted by Jayesh R Mor.The company came out with a public issue of 42 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each at par, aggregating Rs 4.2 cr, to part-finance the project under implementation for offering financial services, hire purchase, leasing and related areas. The company proposes to expand its activities and provide other financial services like corporate finance. In 1998-99, the company diversified into Trading / Exports of various items where there is reasonable profit margin.Over a span of time in the year 2009-10, the entire business of Internet Provider as well as Software Business of Anar Softcom Pvt. Ltd., got merged with the Company as a going concern effective from 31.01.2009. The name of the Company was changed from Enrich Industries Limited to Anar Industries Ltd effective from 04.06.2012 and further later on to Mena Mani Industries Limited effective from 31st May, 2018.
The Mena Mani Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mena Mani Industries Ltd is ₹66.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mena Mani Industries Ltd is 85.5 and -179.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mena Mani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mena Mani Industries Ltd is ₹4.71 and ₹13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mena Mani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.36%, 3 Years at 77.17%, 1 Year at -36.01%, 6 Month at -20.19%, 3 Month at 24.14% and 1 Month at -7.07%.
