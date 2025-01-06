iifl-logo-icon 1
Mena Mani Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.67
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025

Mena Mani Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.21

-1.05

-6.27

0.11

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.06

-6.26

-6.38

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.51

-0.02

-0.09

Working capital

-5.19

11.82

-3.84

9.62

Other operating items

Operating

-6.83

10.18

-16.4

3.24

Capital expenditure

0

-19.61

0

-1.3

Free cash flow

-6.83

-9.42

-16.39

1.94

Equity raised

-21.83

-13.26

4.78

4.75

Investing

0

-10.31

10.82

0.12

Financing

32.54

31.63

18.7

9.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.87

-1.36

17.9

16.17

