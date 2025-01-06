Mena Mani Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.21
-1.05
-6.27
0.11
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.06
-6.26
-6.38
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.51
-0.02
-0.09
Working capital
-5.19
11.82
-3.84
9.62
Other operating items
Operating
-6.83
10.18
-16.4
3.24
Capital expenditure
0
-19.61
0
-1.3
Free cash flow
-6.83
-9.42
-16.39
1.94
Equity raised
-21.83
-13.26
4.78
4.75
Investing
0
-10.31
10.82
0.12
Financing
32.54
31.63
18.7
9.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.87
-1.36
17.9
16.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.