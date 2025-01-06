iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mena Mani Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.67
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mena Mani Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.77

0

17.16

16.06

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

6.88

-27.62

Raw materials

-1.74

0

-17.03

-9.24

As % of sales

98.18

0

99.2

57.55

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

-0.05

As % of sales

4.06

0

0.39

0.35

Other costs

-2.4

-0.2

-0.49

-0.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

135.4

0

2.86

1.68

Operating profit

-2.44

-0.28

-0.42

6.48

OPM

-137.65

0

-2.46

40.39

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.06

-6.26

-6.38

Interest expense

-0.47

-0.7

-0.85

0

Other income

1.74

0

1.26

0

Profit before tax

-1.21

-1.05

-6.27

0.11

Taxes

-0.37

-0.51

-0.02

-0.09

Tax rate

31.03

49.11

0.4

-89.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.59

-1.56

-6.3

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.59

-1.56

-6.3

0.01

yoy growth (%)

1.74

-75.13

-52,210.97

-105.34

NPM

-89.91

0

-36.71

0.07

Mena Mani Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mena Mani Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.