Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.77
0
17.16
16.06
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
6.88
-27.62
Raw materials
-1.74
0
-17.03
-9.24
As % of sales
98.18
0
99.2
57.55
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
-0.05
As % of sales
4.06
0
0.39
0.35
Other costs
-2.4
-0.2
-0.49
-0.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
135.4
0
2.86
1.68
Operating profit
-2.44
-0.28
-0.42
6.48
OPM
-137.65
0
-2.46
40.39
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.06
-6.26
-6.38
Interest expense
-0.47
-0.7
-0.85
0
Other income
1.74
0
1.26
0
Profit before tax
-1.21
-1.05
-6.27
0.11
Taxes
-0.37
-0.51
-0.02
-0.09
Tax rate
31.03
49.11
0.4
-89.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.59
-1.56
-6.3
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.59
-1.56
-6.3
0.01
yoy growth (%)
1.74
-75.13
-52,210.97
-105.34
NPM
-89.91
0
-36.71
0.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.