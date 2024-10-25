Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Mena Mani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Mena Mani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. considered and approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Considered & approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

Mena Mani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is currently closed for Promoters Directors and Employees of the Company and will re-open after 48 hours subsequent to the declaration of financial results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Para A of Part A of Schedule III read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 1st May, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, has considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024

Mena Mani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider increase in Authorised Capital of the Company subject approval of Shareholders. 2. To consider raising fund by way of issue & allotment of fully Convertible Warrants on Preferential Basis subject approval of Shareholders. 3. To insertion of Objects in the Main Object Clause of the Company subject approval of Shareholders. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 22nd February, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered and approved businesses as attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024