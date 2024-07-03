iifl-logo-icon 1
Mena Mani Industries Ltd

Mena Mani Industries Ltd Summary

Mena Mani Industries Limited (Formerly known as Anar Industries Ltd) was incorporated in July, 1992. The name of the company was changed to the present one in Sep.94. The Company is an integrated entity and operates in trading of Bio fuel and carry out construction, and other information technological activities. The Company is pioneering in import of biodiesel in India. The Company was promoted by Jayesh R Mor.The company came out with a public issue of 42 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each at par, aggregating Rs 4.2 cr, to part-finance the project under implementation for offering financial services, hire purchase, leasing and related areas. The company proposes to expand its activities and provide other financial services like corporate finance. In 1998-99, the company diversified into Trading / Exports of various items where there is reasonable profit margin.Over a span of time in the year 2009-10, the entire business of Internet Provider as well as Software Business of Anar Softcom Pvt. Ltd., got merged with the Company as a going concern effective from 31.01.2009. The name of the Company was changed from Enrich Industries Limited to Anar Industries Ltd effective from 04.06.2012 and further later on to Mena Mani Industries Limited effective from 31st May, 2018.

