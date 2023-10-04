|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|16 Sep 2023
|24 Sep 2023
|30 Sep 2023
|Intimation of Book Closure for Annual General Meeting. Withdrawal of Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2023)
