The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 12th June, 2023 has considered and approved Split / Sub Division of Equity Shares of the Company from existing Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) per Equity Share to 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) per Equity Share, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. Disclosure under regulation 30 - Stock/Split (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2023) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, 28th July, 2023 from 4:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has approved and fixed Friday, 11th August, 2023 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of Shareholders, with regard to the sub-division of 1 (one) Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to 10 (ten) Equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up, in terms of Regulation 42(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as approved by the Shareholders at their meeting held on Thursday, 20th July, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/07/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MENA MANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MENA MANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED (531127) RECORD DATE 11/08/2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 11/08/2023 DR-591/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE148B01025 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 11/08/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.08.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230803-35 dated August 03, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code MENA MANI INDUSTRIES LIMITED (531127) New ISIN No. INE148B01033 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 11-08-2023 (DR-591/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.08.2023)