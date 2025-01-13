Menon Pistons Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
129.59
110.63
90.63
78.17
Net Worth
134.69
115.73
95.73
83.27
Minority Interest
Debt
20.58
16.82
27.23
11.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.07
2.16
1.57
1.23
Total Liabilities
158.34
134.71
124.53
95.57
Fixed Assets
73.78
51.6
42.63
34.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.75
26.75
11.6
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.82
0.81
0.84
0.64
Networking Capital
55.05
54.49
67.68
47.35
Inventories
20.36
20.74
23.36
20.55
Inventory Days
42.4
54.7
Sundry Debtors
57.63
47.83
55.33
40.47
Debtor Days
100.44
107.73
Other Current Assets
10.45
15.95
16.73
13.37
Sundry Creditors
-18.79
-12.82
-19.25
-18.57
Creditor Days
34.94
49.43
Other Current Liabilities
-14.6
-17.21
-8.49
-8.47
Cash
1.93
1.05
1.76
12.98
Total Assets
158.33
134.7
124.51
95.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.