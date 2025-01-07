Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
201.05
137.1
117.75
145.82
yoy growth (%)
46.63
16.44
-19.25
9.79
Raw materials
-89.45
-58.41
-44.56
-63.32
As % of sales
44.49
42.6
37.84
43.42
Employee costs
-19.13
-16.39
-17.99
-17.5
As % of sales
9.51
11.95
15.28
12
Other costs
-61.9
-45.36
-44.46
-49.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.78
33.08
37.76
33.77
Operating profit
30.56
16.93
10.72
15.74
OPM
15.2
12.35
9.11
10.8
Depreciation
-5.81
-5.26
-5.33
-4.4
Interest expense
-1.41
-0.2
-0.26
-0.98
Other income
0.97
0.58
0.42
1.49
Profit before tax
24.31
12.05
5.56
11.85
Taxes
-6.42
-3.11
-1.17
-4.82
Tax rate
-26.44
-25.85
-21.19
-40.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.88
8.93
4.38
7.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
17.88
8.93
4.38
7.02
yoy growth (%)
100.14
103.73
-37.56
-5.04
NPM
8.89
6.51
3.72
4.81
