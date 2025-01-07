iifl-logo-icon 1
Menon Pistons Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

73.6
(1.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

201.05

137.1

117.75

145.82

yoy growth (%)

46.63

16.44

-19.25

9.79

Raw materials

-89.45

-58.41

-44.56

-63.32

As % of sales

44.49

42.6

37.84

43.42

Employee costs

-19.13

-16.39

-17.99

-17.5

As % of sales

9.51

11.95

15.28

12

Other costs

-61.9

-45.36

-44.46

-49.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.78

33.08

37.76

33.77

Operating profit

30.56

16.93

10.72

15.74

OPM

15.2

12.35

9.11

10.8

Depreciation

-5.81

-5.26

-5.33

-4.4

Interest expense

-1.41

-0.2

-0.26

-0.98

Other income

0.97

0.58

0.42

1.49

Profit before tax

24.31

12.05

5.56

11.85

Taxes

-6.42

-3.11

-1.17

-4.82

Tax rate

-26.44

-25.85

-21.19

-40.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.88

8.93

4.38

7.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

17.88

8.93

4.38

7.02

yoy growth (%)

100.14

103.73

-37.56

-5.04

NPM

8.89

6.51

3.72

4.81

