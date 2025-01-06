iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Menon Pistons Ltd Cash Flow Statement

72.35
(-4.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Menon Pistons Ltd

Menon Pistons FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

24.31

12.05

5.56

11.85

Depreciation

-5.81

-5.26

-5.33

-4.4

Tax paid

-6.42

-3.11

-1.17

-4.82

Working capital

8.46

6.84

-6.84

-2.13

Other operating items

Operating

20.53

10.5

-7.78

0.48

Capital expenditure

13.08

8.2

14.53

2.2

Free cash flow

33.61

18.7

6.74

2.68

Equity raised

150.91

138.7

131.46

125

Investing

11.6

0

0

0

Financing

16.82

7.04

-4.01

-5.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

3.06

Net in cash

212.94

164.45

134.19

125.28

Menon Pistons : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Menon Pistons Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.