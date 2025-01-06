Menon Pistons Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
24.31
12.05
5.56
11.85
Depreciation
-5.81
-5.26
-5.33
-4.4
Tax paid
-6.42
-3.11
-1.17
-4.82
Working capital
8.46
6.84
-6.84
-2.13
Other operating items
Operating
20.53
10.5
-7.78
0.48
Capital expenditure
13.08
8.2
14.53
2.2
Free cash flow
33.61
18.7
6.74
2.68
Equity raised
150.91
138.7
131.46
125
Investing
11.6
0
0
0
Financing
16.82
7.04
-4.01
-5.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
3.06
Net in cash
212.94
164.45
134.19
125.28
