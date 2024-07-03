iifl-logo-icon 1
Menon Pistons Ltd Share Price

72.35
(-4.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open75
  • Day's High76.39
  • 52 Wk High125.9
  • Prev. Close75.38
  • Day's Low72.09
  • 52 Wk Low 69
  • Turnover (lac)15.54
  • P/E15.7
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value27.37
  • EPS4.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)368.99
  • Div. Yield1.33
View All Historical Data
Menon Pistons Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

75

Prev. Close

75.38

Turnover(Lac.)

15.54

Day's High

76.39

Day's Low

72.09

52 Week's High

125.9

52 Week's Low

69

Book Value

27.37

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

368.99

P/E

15.7

EPS

4.8

Divi. Yield

1.33

Menon Pistons Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

20 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Menon Pistons Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Menon Pistons Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 25.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Menon Pistons Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

129.59

110.63

90.63

78.17

Net Worth

134.69

115.73

95.73

83.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

201.05

137.1

117.75

145.82

yoy growth (%)

46.63

16.44

-19.25

9.79

Raw materials

-89.45

-58.41

-44.56

-63.32

As % of sales

44.49

42.6

37.84

43.42

Employee costs

-19.13

-16.39

-17.99

-17.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

24.31

12.05

5.56

11.85

Depreciation

-5.81

-5.26

-5.33

-4.4

Tax paid

-6.42

-3.11

-1.17

-4.82

Working capital

8.46

6.84

-6.84

-2.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46.63

16.44

-19.25

9.79

Op profit growth

80.46

57.84

-31.87

5.86

EBIT growth

109.95

110.29

-54.61

3.16

Net profit growth

100.14

103.73

-37.56

-5.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

257.66

251.14

212.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

257.66

251.14

212.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.56

4.39

0.31

Menon Pistons Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Menon Pistons Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Neha Marathe

Independent Director

Subhash Kutte

Chairman & Managing Director

Sachin Ram Menon

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R D Dixit

Independent Director

Shrikant Raghunath Sambhoos

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pramod Suryavanshi

Independent Director

CHIDAMBARANATHAN RAMAKRISHNAN

Executive Director

Sharanya Menon

Executive Director

Devika Menon

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Menon Pistons Ltd

Summary

Menon Pistons Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.77 and was converted into a deemed public company in 1988. The company became a full-fledged public limited company in Nov.94. Promoted by the late Chandran Menon and Ram Menon, the company was manufacturing pistons to cater to the need of small diesel engine manufacturers. Subsequently, it started supplying the high value added pistons required for the automobile industry and diesel engine sector. Later on, it added pistons required for cars, LCVs/HCVs, to its product line.In year 1971, the Company manufactured their first engine piston. Their innovative solutions in automotive and off-highway engine applications and precision hydraulic systems act as catalysts towards our long-term association with esteemed OEM customers across the world, who are a testament to technological prowess that it has built over the years. The Company is into manufacturing of auto components such as Pistons, Gudgeon Pins, Rings, Auto shafts required for commercial vehicles, tractors and heavy duty stationery engines. The market is divided into segments such as export market, replacement market, OEM market. The auto component manufacturers mainly cater to two types of buyers, i.e. the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the Engine Overhauling segment. While demand in the former is dependent on the production of new vehicles, the later, i.e. the Engine Overhauling segment, is lucrative due to its size and unlike the OEM
Company FAQs

What is the Menon Pistons Ltd share price today?

The Menon Pistons Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Menon Pistons Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Menon Pistons Ltd is ₹368.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Menon Pistons Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Menon Pistons Ltd is 15.7 and 2.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Menon Pistons Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Menon Pistons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Menon Pistons Ltd is ₹69 and ₹125.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Menon Pistons Ltd?

Menon Pistons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.70%, 3 Years at 11.93%, 1 Year at -8.02%, 6 Month at -16.57%, 3 Month at -7.79% and 1 Month at -2.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Menon Pistons Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Menon Pistons Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.37 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 25.60 %

