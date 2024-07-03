SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹75
Prev. Close₹75.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.54
Day's High₹76.39
Day's Low₹72.09
52 Week's High₹125.9
52 Week's Low₹69
Book Value₹27.37
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)368.99
P/E15.7
EPS4.8
Divi. Yield1.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
129.59
110.63
90.63
78.17
Net Worth
134.69
115.73
95.73
83.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
201.05
137.1
117.75
145.82
yoy growth (%)
46.63
16.44
-19.25
9.79
Raw materials
-89.45
-58.41
-44.56
-63.32
As % of sales
44.49
42.6
37.84
43.42
Employee costs
-19.13
-16.39
-17.99
-17.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
24.31
12.05
5.56
11.85
Depreciation
-5.81
-5.26
-5.33
-4.4
Tax paid
-6.42
-3.11
-1.17
-4.82
Working capital
8.46
6.84
-6.84
-2.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46.63
16.44
-19.25
9.79
Op profit growth
80.46
57.84
-31.87
5.86
EBIT growth
109.95
110.29
-54.61
3.16
Net profit growth
100.14
103.73
-37.56
-5.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
257.66
251.14
212.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
257.66
251.14
212.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.56
4.39
0.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Neha Marathe
Independent Director
Subhash Kutte
Chairman & Managing Director
Sachin Ram Menon
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R D Dixit
Independent Director
Shrikant Raghunath Sambhoos
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pramod Suryavanshi
Independent Director
CHIDAMBARANATHAN RAMAKRISHNAN
Executive Director
Sharanya Menon
Executive Director
Devika Menon
Summary
Menon Pistons Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.77 and was converted into a deemed public company in 1988. The company became a full-fledged public limited company in Nov.94. Promoted by the late Chandran Menon and Ram Menon, the company was manufacturing pistons to cater to the need of small diesel engine manufacturers. Subsequently, it started supplying the high value added pistons required for the automobile industry and diesel engine sector. Later on, it added pistons required for cars, LCVs/HCVs, to its product line.In year 1971, the Company manufactured their first engine piston. Their innovative solutions in automotive and off-highway engine applications and precision hydraulic systems act as catalysts towards our long-term association with esteemed OEM customers across the world, who are a testament to technological prowess that it has built over the years. The Company is into manufacturing of auto components such as Pistons, Gudgeon Pins, Rings, Auto shafts required for commercial vehicles, tractors and heavy duty stationery engines. The market is divided into segments such as export market, replacement market, OEM market. The auto component manufacturers mainly cater to two types of buyers, i.e. the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the Engine Overhauling segment. While demand in the former is dependent on the production of new vehicles, the later, i.e. the Engine Overhauling segment, is lucrative due to its size and unlike the OEM
The Menon Pistons Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Menon Pistons Ltd is ₹368.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Menon Pistons Ltd is 15.7 and 2.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Menon Pistons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Menon Pistons Ltd is ₹69 and ₹125.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Menon Pistons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.70%, 3 Years at 11.93%, 1 Year at -8.02%, 6 Month at -16.57%, 3 Month at -7.79% and 1 Month at -2.13%.
