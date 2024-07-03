Summary

Menon Pistons Ltd was incorporated as a private limited company in Aug.77 and was converted into a deemed public company in 1988. The company became a full-fledged public limited company in Nov.94. Promoted by the late Chandran Menon and Ram Menon, the company was manufacturing pistons to cater to the need of small diesel engine manufacturers. Subsequently, it started supplying the high value added pistons required for the automobile industry and diesel engine sector. Later on, it added pistons required for cars, LCVs/HCVs, to its product line.In year 1971, the Company manufactured their first engine piston. Their innovative solutions in automotive and off-highway engine applications and precision hydraulic systems act as catalysts towards our long-term association with esteemed OEM customers across the world, who are a testament to technological prowess that it has built over the years. The Company is into manufacturing of auto components such as Pistons, Gudgeon Pins, Rings, Auto shafts required for commercial vehicles, tractors and heavy duty stationery engines. The market is divided into segments such as export market, replacement market, OEM market. The auto component manufacturers mainly cater to two types of buyers, i.e. the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the Engine Overhauling segment. While demand in the former is dependent on the production of new vehicles, the later, i.e. the Engine Overhauling segment, is lucrative due to its size and unlike the OEM

