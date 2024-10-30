iifl-logo-icon 1
Menon Pistons Ltd Board Meeting

70.74
(0.81%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:58:00 AM

Menon Pistons CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202420 Oct 2024
MENON PISTONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. 2. Taken note of the resignation of Mr. S B P Kulkarni who will cease to be the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from closing business hours of 30th November 2024 due to superannuation. 3. Approved the appointment of Mr. Anil Purohit as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 1st December 2024, based on the recommendation from the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Read less.. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
MENON PISTONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at registered office of the Company at 11.00 a.m. inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 1. Approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) as per Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. 2. In principally approved the borrowing of the funds from Banks / Financial Institutions or others upto Rs.14 crores considering the new Investment plan in Solar Project. Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
MENON PISTONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. recommendation of final dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 if any 3. To consider appointment of Ms. Sharanya Menon (DIN: 09159300) as an Additional Director [Executive Category] of the Company w.e.f. 01.08.2024 subject to approval of Shareholders. 4. To consider appointment of Ms. Devika Menon (DIN: 09694895) as an Additional Director [Executive Category] of the Company w.e.f. 01.08.2024 subject to approval of Shareholders. 1. Approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Recommended a final dividend of Re.1/- per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2023-24. 3. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Ms. Sharanya Menon (DIN: 09159300), as an Additional Director (Executive Category) of the Company with effective from August 01, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 4. On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Ms. Devika Menon (DIN: 09694895), as an Additional Director (Executive Category) of the Company with effective from August 01, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
MENON PISTONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 & 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 31st January 2024 at registered office of the Company at 11.00 a.m. inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 2. Approval of Related Party Transactions 3. approved the appointment of Mr. Chidambaranathan Ramakrishnan (DIN:00481651), as an Additional Director of the company in the category of Independent Director for a term of 3 (three) years with effective from February 01, 2024, 4. Approved the reconstitution of the Committees of the Board of Directors of the company w.e.f. 01.04.2024 i. e. after the end of the term of earlier Independent Director Mr. Ajitkumar Belur. Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 Appointment of Mr. Chidambarnathan Ramakrishnan (DIN 00481651) an Additional Director Independent (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

