iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

88.8
(-1.43%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mercury EV-Tech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.55

16.69

0.7

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.88

32.95

0.66

0.42

Net Worth

80.43

49.64

1.36

1.12

Minority Interest

Debt

25.09

22.3

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.13

0.04

0

0

Total Liabilities

105.65

71.98

1.36

1.12

Fixed Assets

33.7

10.83

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

71.07

52.15

0.6

0.04

Inventories

4.84

6.01

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

13.42

6.48

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

63.21

43.39

0.73

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-5.56

-2.94

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4.84

-0.79

-0.13

-0.01

Cash

0.87

8.98

0.75

1.07

Total Assets

105.66

71.98

1.35

1.11

Mercury EV-Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mercury EV-Tech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.