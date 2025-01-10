Mercury EV-Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.55
16.69
0.7
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.88
32.95
0.66
0.42
Net Worth
80.43
49.64
1.36
1.12
Minority Interest
Debt
25.09
22.3
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0.04
0
0
Total Liabilities
105.65
71.98
1.36
1.12
Fixed Assets
33.7
10.83
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
71.07
52.15
0.6
0.04
Inventories
4.84
6.01
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
13.42
6.48
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
63.21
43.39
0.73
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-5.56
-2.94
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.84
-0.79
-0.13
-0.01
Cash
0.87
8.98
0.75
1.07
Total Assets
105.66
71.98
1.35
1.11
