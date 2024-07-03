SectorAutomobile
Open₹97.5
Prev. Close₹96.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹64.64
Day's High₹97.5
Day's Low₹94.15
52 Week's High₹139.2
52 Week's Low₹64.32
Book Value₹9.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,823.17
P/E0
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.55
16.69
0.7
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.88
32.95
0.66
0.42
Net Worth
80.43
49.64
1.36
1.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.14
0
0.68
0.14
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
354.04
-63.31
Raw materials
-1.14
0
-0.74
-0.09
As % of sales
99.49
0
109.2
61.15
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.05
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.13
-0.26
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.25
0.04
-1.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
354.04
-63.31
Op profit growth
-14.49
-46.39
263.32
-33.91
EBIT growth
-34.6
-48.7
262.86
-33.15
Net profit growth
-31.97
-50.68
262.86
-33.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
22.02
16.1
1.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.02
16.1
1.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.5
0.05
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,187.25
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,943.45
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.9
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.5
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Jayesh Vimal Chellani
Additional Director
Darshan Shah
Additional Director
Dineshkumar Sinha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Charmy Milind Joshi
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Jayesh Thakkar
Reports by Mercury EV-Tech Ltd
Summary
Mercury Capital Limited(Formerly known as Mercury Metals Limited), was incorporated on July 4, 1986. The Company became a deemed public limited company with effect from February 9, 1994 and finally, the name of the company was changed to Mercury Capital Limited. The company is pioneer in the manufacturing of Electric Scooter, Electric Car, Electric Bus, Electric Vintage car, Electric Golf Car and Electric Vehicles in India. It developed custom electric vehicles for a wide range of applications for the hospitality, industry, golf courses, Club and Resorts etc.The Company intends to extend its area of operations to other metals including of trading of precious metals. The metal industry in whichthe Company is dealing is having trends of volatility and there are very good chances for it to develop its area of operation in metal industry.
The Mercury EV-Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mercury EV-Tech Ltd is ₹1823.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mercury EV-Tech Ltd is 0 and 9.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mercury EV-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mercury EV-Tech Ltd is ₹64.32 and ₹139.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mercury EV-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 205.71%, 3 Years at 383.59%, 1 Year at -12.97%, 6 Month at 36.22%, 3 Month at -26.17% and 1 Month at -1.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
