Summary

Mercury Capital Limited(Formerly known as Mercury Metals Limited), was incorporated on July 4, 1986. The Company became a deemed public limited company with effect from February 9, 1994 and finally, the name of the company was changed to Mercury Capital Limited. The company is pioneer in the manufacturing of Electric Scooter, Electric Car, Electric Bus, Electric Vintage car, Electric Golf Car and Electric Vehicles in India. It developed custom electric vehicles for a wide range of applications for the hospitality, industry, golf courses, Club and Resorts etc.The Company intends to extend its area of operations to other metals including of trading of precious metals. The metal industry in whichthe Company is dealing is having trends of volatility and there are very good chances for it to develop its area of operation in metal industry.

