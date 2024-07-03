iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd Share Price

95.97
(-0.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open97.5
  • Day's High97.5
  • 52 Wk High139.2
  • Prev. Close96.13
  • Day's Low94.15
  • 52 Wk Low 64.32
  • Turnover (lac)64.64
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value9.98
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,823.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

97.5

Prev. Close

96.13

Turnover(Lac.)

64.64

Day's High

97.5

Day's Low

94.15

52 Week's High

139.2

52 Week's Low

64.32

Book Value

9.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,823.17

P/E

0

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Nov, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:55 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.17%

Non-Promoter- 1.72%

Institutions: 1.72%

Non-Institutions: 39.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.55

16.69

0.7

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.88

32.95

0.66

0.42

Net Worth

80.43

49.64

1.36

1.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.14

0

0.68

0.14

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

354.04

-63.31

Raw materials

-1.14

0

-0.74

-0.09

As % of sales

99.49

0

109.2

61.15

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.05

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.13

-0.26

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-0.25

0.04

-1.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

354.04

-63.31

Op profit growth

-14.49

-46.39

263.32

-33.91

EBIT growth

-34.6

-48.7

262.86

-33.15

Net profit growth

-31.97

-50.68

262.86

-33.15

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

22.02

16.1

1.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.02

16.1

1.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.5

0.05

0.04

View Annually Results

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,187.25

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,943.45

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.9

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.5

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mercury EV-Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Jayesh Vimal Chellani

Additional Director

Darshan Shah

Additional Director

Dineshkumar Sinha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Charmy Milind Joshi

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Jayesh Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mercury EV-Tech Ltd

Summary

Mercury Capital Limited(Formerly known as Mercury Metals Limited), was incorporated on July 4, 1986. The Company became a deemed public limited company with effect from February 9, 1994 and finally, the name of the company was changed to Mercury Capital Limited. The company is pioneer in the manufacturing of Electric Scooter, Electric Car, Electric Bus, Electric Vintage car, Electric Golf Car and Electric Vehicles in India. It developed custom electric vehicles for a wide range of applications for the hospitality, industry, golf courses, Club and Resorts etc.The Company intends to extend its area of operations to other metals including of trading of precious metals. The metal industry in whichthe Company is dealing is having trends of volatility and there are very good chances for it to develop its area of operation in metal industry.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mercury EV-Tech Ltd share price today?

The Mercury EV-Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mercury EV-Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mercury EV-Tech Ltd is ₹1823.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mercury EV-Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mercury EV-Tech Ltd is 0 and 9.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mercury EV-Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mercury EV-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mercury EV-Tech Ltd is ₹64.32 and ₹139.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mercury EV-Tech Ltd?

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 205.71%, 3 Years at 383.59%, 1 Year at -12.97%, 6 Month at 36.22%, 3 Month at -26.17% and 1 Month at -1.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mercury EV-Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mercury EV-Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.18 %
Institutions - 1.72 %
Public - 39.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mercury EV-Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.