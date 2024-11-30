|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting. Convene the 38th AGM of the Members of the Company on November 30, 2024 at 12:00 p.m.(IST) through Video Conferencing facility Enclosed herewith is the Notice of AGM to be held on 30.11.2024 for FY 23-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024) Enclosed herewith Proceedings of the AGM of the company held on November 30,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)
