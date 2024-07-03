Mercury EV-Tech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
19.48
3.87
5.57
4.58
5.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.48
3.87
5.57
4.58
5.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0
0
0
0.5
Total Income
19.88
3.88
5.57
4.58
6.02
Total Expenditure
17.46
2.98
5.2
3.61
4.91
PBIDT
2.42
0.9
0.38
0.97
1.12
Interest
0.08
0.07
-0.05
0.12
0.14
PBDT
2.34
0.83
0.43
0.85
0.98
Depreciation
0.21
0.17
0.08
0.12
0.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.53
0.17
0.02
0.2
0.31
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.09
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.6
0.49
0.23
0.53
0.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.6
0.49
0.23
0.53
0.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.6
0.49
0.23
0.53
0.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.09
0.03
0.01
0.3
0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.55
17.55
17.55
17.55
16.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.42
23.25
6.82
21.17
20.28
PBDTM(%)
12.01
21.44
7.71
18.55
17.75
PATM(%)
8.21
12.66
4.12
11.57
10.68
