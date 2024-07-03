iifl-logo-icon 1
Mercury EV-Tech Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

19.48

3.87

5.57

4.58

5.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.48

3.87

5.57

4.58

5.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.4

0

0

0

0.5

Total Income

19.88

3.88

5.57

4.58

6.02

Total Expenditure

17.46

2.98

5.2

3.61

4.91

PBIDT

2.42

0.9

0.38

0.97

1.12

Interest

0.08

0.07

-0.05

0.12

0.14

PBDT

2.34

0.83

0.43

0.85

0.98

Depreciation

0.21

0.17

0.08

0.12

0.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.53

0.17

0.02

0.2

0.31

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.09

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.6

0.49

0.23

0.53

0.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.6

0.49

0.23

0.53

0.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.6

0.49

0.23

0.53

0.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.09

0.03

0.01

0.3

0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.55

17.55

17.55

17.55

16.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.42

23.25

6.82

21.17

20.28

PBDTM(%)

12.01

21.44

7.71

18.55

17.75

PATM(%)

8.21

12.66

4.12

11.57

10.68

