Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.14
0
0.68
0.14
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
354.04
-63.31
Raw materials
-1.14
0
-0.74
-0.09
As % of sales
99.49
0
109.2
61.15
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.05
-0.05
As % of sales
6.88
0
7.82
36.32
Other costs
-0.04
-0.06
-0.14
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.1
0
21.57
50.76
Operating profit
-0.12
-0.14
-0.26
-0.07
OPM
-10.48
0
-38.6
-48.24
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.03
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.13
-0.26
-0.07
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
-3.86
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.08
-0.12
-0.26
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.08
-0.12
-0.26
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
-31.97
-50.68
262.86
-33.15
NPM
-7.66
0
-38.55
-48.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.