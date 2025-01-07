iifl-logo-icon 1
Mercury EV-Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

88.74
(-2.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.14

0

0.68

0.14

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

354.04

-63.31

Raw materials

-1.14

0

-0.74

-0.09

As % of sales

99.49

0

109.2

61.15

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.05

-0.05

As % of sales

6.88

0

7.82

36.32

Other costs

-0.04

-0.06

-0.14

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.1

0

21.57

50.76

Operating profit

-0.12

-0.14

-0.26

-0.07

OPM

-10.48

0

-38.6

-48.24

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.03

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.13

-0.26

-0.07

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

-3.86

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.08

-0.12

-0.26

-0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.08

-0.12

-0.26

-0.07

yoy growth (%)

-31.97

-50.68

262.86

-33.15

NPM

-7.66

0

-38.55

-48.24

