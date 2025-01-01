|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|1 Jan 2025
|1 Jan 2025
|Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on 01.01.2025
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 17,2024 The Company in its Board Meeting held today decided to incorporate new subsidiary company of Mercury EV Tech Limited details of which are enclosed herewith.
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 13, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30.09.2024 Enclosed herewith Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14,2024 Resignation of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on September 13 2024. Disclosure for Issuance of Convertible Warrants and Equity Shares on Preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024) Please find attached revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 13,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2024) PFA addendum to the Outcome of Board meeting held on 13.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|PFA the outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period. Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the 1st quarter of FY 2024-25 June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/08/2024) PFA Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) PFA the revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. PFA Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31.03.2024 PFA revised outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 08, 2024. Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|11 Mar 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Intimation under Reg 30(5) of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 and any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. Outcome of Thirteenth (13/2023-24) Meeting of the Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
