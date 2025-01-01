iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd Board Meeting

88.53
(1.43%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Mercury EV-Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Jan 20251 Jan 2025
Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on 01.01.2025
Board Meeting17 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 17,2024 The Company in its Board Meeting held today decided to incorporate new subsidiary company of Mercury EV Tech Limited details of which are enclosed herewith.
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 13, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30.09.2024 Enclosed herewith Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14,2024 Resignation of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting.
Board Meeting13 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on September 13 2024. Disclosure for Issuance of Convertible Warrants and Equity Shares on Preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024) Please find attached revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 13,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2024) PFA addendum to the Outcome of Board meeting held on 13.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
PFA the outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period. Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the 1st quarter of FY 2024-25 June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/08/2024) PFA Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) PFA the revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. PFA Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31.03.2024 PFA revised outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20248 May 2024
Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 08, 2024. Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting11 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Intimation under Reg 30(5) of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.03.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 and any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. Outcome of Thirteenth (13/2023-24) Meeting of the Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Mercury EV-Tech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mercury EV-Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.