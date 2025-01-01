Board Meeting 1 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on 01.01.2025

Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 17,2024 The Company in its Board Meeting held today decided to incorporate new subsidiary company of Mercury EV Tech Limited details of which are enclosed herewith.

Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 13, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30.09.2024 Enclosed herewith Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14,2024 Resignation of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on September 13 2024. Disclosure for Issuance of Convertible Warrants and Equity Shares on Preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024) Please find attached revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 13,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2024) PFA addendum to the Outcome of Board meeting held on 13.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

PFA the outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period. Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the 1st quarter of FY 2024-25 June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/08/2024) PFA Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) PFA the revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Mercury Ev-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. PFA Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31.03.2024 PFA revised outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 08, 2024. Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Intimation under Reg 30(5) of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024