|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|13 Sep 2024
|12 Oct 2024
|Disclosure for Issuance of Convertible Warrants and Equity Shares on Preferential basis. PFA EGM Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024) PFA Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM to be held on October 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024) PFA Proceedings of the EGM held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.10.2024) Please refer the enclosed file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
