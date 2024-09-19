Disclosure for Issuance of Convertible Warrants and Equity Shares on Preferential basis. PFA EGM Notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024) PFA Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM to be held on October 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024) PFA Proceedings of the EGM held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.10.2024) Please refer the enclosed file. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024)