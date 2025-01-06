Metal Coatings (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.75
3.43
3.86
3.12
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.51
-0.55
-0.69
Tax paid
-0.93
-0.86
-1.01
-1.13
Working capital
3.41
9.42
-1.5
0.77
Other operating items
Operating
5.76
11.47
0.79
2.06
Capital expenditure
0.01
-0.03
-0.27
-0.38
Free cash flow
5.77
11.43
0.52
1.68
Equity raised
47.97
43.26
36.35
32.97
Investing
0
-1.27
1.27
0
Financing
0.23
5.62
-5.75
-1.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.73
Net in cash
53.97
59.04
32.4
34.37
