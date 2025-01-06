iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

85.57
(-0.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Metal Coatings (India) Ltd

Metal Coatings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.75

3.43

3.86

3.12

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.51

-0.55

-0.69

Tax paid

-0.93

-0.86

-1.01

-1.13

Working capital

3.41

9.42

-1.5

0.77

Other operating items

Operating

5.76

11.47

0.79

2.06

Capital expenditure

0.01

-0.03

-0.27

-0.38

Free cash flow

5.77

11.43

0.52

1.68

Equity raised

47.97

43.26

36.35

32.97

Investing

0

-1.27

1.27

0

Financing

0.23

5.62

-5.75

-1.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.73

Net in cash

53.97

59.04

32.4

34.37

Metal Coatings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Metal Coatings (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.