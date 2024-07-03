iifl-logo-icon 1
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd Share Price

85.57
(-0.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:05:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open88.25
  • Day's High88.25
  • 52 Wk High104
  • Prev. Close86.41
  • Day's Low85.57
  • 52 Wk Low 72
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E21.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.15
  • EPS4.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.72
  • Div. Yield0
Metal Coatings (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.96%

Foreign: 0.95%

Indian: 69.47%

Non-Promoter- 29.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.33

7.33

7.33

7.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.31

29.62

26.64

24.16

Net Worth

39.64

36.95

33.97

31.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

142.25

94.11

120.16

110.47

yoy growth (%)

51.14

-21.68

8.77

12.82

Raw materials

-124.16

-76.84

-99.51

-90.74

As % of sales

87.27

81.64

82.81

82.13

Employee costs

-6.44

-6.39

-6.22

-5.35

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.75

3.43

3.86

3.12

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.51

-0.55

-0.69

Tax paid

-0.93

-0.86

-1.01

-1.13

Working capital

3.41

9.42

-1.5

0.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

51.14

-21.68

8.77

12.82

Op profit growth

-1.63

-14.58

-5.55

-9.32

EBIT growth

11.67

-12

10.49

-15.33

Net profit growth

9.97

-10.06

43.24

2.11

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Metal Coatings (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Metal Coatings (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

R C Khandelwal

Managing Director

Pramod Khandelwal

Independent Director

S K Gupta

Independent Director

Neha Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vidushi Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Metal Coatings (India) Ltd

Summary

Metal Coatings (India) Limited (MCIL) was incorporated in Dec.94, to take over the assets and liabilities of the Company, a partnership firm set up in 1988. The Company took over the operations of the firm on Mar.95. It was promoted by R C Khandelwal, R S Khandelwal and V P Khandelwal.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Galvanised Cold Rolled Steel Strips, H.R. Pickled Oiled Coils/Strips, C.R. Flat Wire Strips, Galvanised Wire and Galvanised Strips. These products are used by a wide range of user industries such as Auto Components, Power Transmission Equipment, White Goods, Defence Equipment, Electrical Equipment, etc. Recently, the Company has diversified into other products such a,s Hardened & Tempered Steel Strips, Galvanised Wire and Flat Wire Strips.Its manufacturing facilities are located at Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 3200 tpa. The capacity was increased to 7400 tpa by adding galvanising line. The company caters to the requirements of the telecom sector.The Company commenced its operations on 9 February, 1995. In 1995-96, it envisaged to enhance its capacity to 13200 tpa through an expansion-cum-backward integration scheme. In order to meet its requirement of CRCA strips, MCIL is installing a cold rolled (CR) mill of 13,000 tpa, CR slitting unit of 12,300 tpa and other balancing equipments. It came out with a public issue in Mar.96 to part-finance its project.The Company developed a new product -HRPO (Hot Rolled Pickle
Company FAQs

What is the Metal Coatings India Ltd share price today?

The Metal Coatings India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹85.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Metal Coatings India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Metal Coatings India Ltd is ₹62.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Metal Coatings India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Metal Coatings India Ltd is 21.02 and 1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Metal Coatings India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Metal Coatings India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Metal Coatings India Ltd is ₹72 and ₹104 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Metal Coatings India Ltd?

Metal Coatings India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.88%, 3 Years at 18.41%, 1 Year at -6.20%, 6 Month at 2.99%, 3 Month at -1.00% and 1 Month at 1.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Metal Coatings India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Metal Coatings India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Metal Coatings (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

