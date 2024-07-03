Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹88.25
Prev. Close₹86.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹88.25
Day's Low₹85.57
52 Week's High₹104
52 Week's Low₹72
Book Value₹56.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.72
P/E21.02
EPS4.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.33
7.33
7.33
7.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.31
29.62
26.64
24.16
Net Worth
39.64
36.95
33.97
31.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
142.25
94.11
120.16
110.47
yoy growth (%)
51.14
-21.68
8.77
12.82
Raw materials
-124.16
-76.84
-99.51
-90.74
As % of sales
87.27
81.64
82.81
82.13
Employee costs
-6.44
-6.39
-6.22
-5.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.75
3.43
3.86
3.12
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.51
-0.55
-0.69
Tax paid
-0.93
-0.86
-1.01
-1.13
Working capital
3.41
9.42
-1.5
0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
51.14
-21.68
8.77
12.82
Op profit growth
-1.63
-14.58
-5.55
-9.32
EBIT growth
11.67
-12
10.49
-15.33
Net profit growth
9.97
-10.06
43.24
2.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
R C Khandelwal
Managing Director
Pramod Khandelwal
Independent Director
S K Gupta
Independent Director
Neha Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vidushi Srivastava
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Metal Coatings (India) Ltd
Summary
Metal Coatings (India) Limited (MCIL) was incorporated in Dec.94, to take over the assets and liabilities of the Company, a partnership firm set up in 1988. The Company took over the operations of the firm on Mar.95. It was promoted by R C Khandelwal, R S Khandelwal and V P Khandelwal.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Galvanised Cold Rolled Steel Strips, H.R. Pickled Oiled Coils/Strips, C.R. Flat Wire Strips, Galvanised Wire and Galvanised Strips. These products are used by a wide range of user industries such as Auto Components, Power Transmission Equipment, White Goods, Defence Equipment, Electrical Equipment, etc. Recently, the Company has diversified into other products such a,s Hardened & Tempered Steel Strips, Galvanised Wire and Flat Wire Strips.Its manufacturing facilities are located at Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 3200 tpa. The capacity was increased to 7400 tpa by adding galvanising line. The company caters to the requirements of the telecom sector.The Company commenced its operations on 9 February, 1995. In 1995-96, it envisaged to enhance its capacity to 13200 tpa through an expansion-cum-backward integration scheme. In order to meet its requirement of CRCA strips, MCIL is installing a cold rolled (CR) mill of 13,000 tpa, CR slitting unit of 12,300 tpa and other balancing equipments. It came out with a public issue in Mar.96 to part-finance its project.The Company developed a new product -HRPO (Hot Rolled Pickle
Read More
The Metal Coatings India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹85.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Metal Coatings India Ltd is ₹62.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Metal Coatings India Ltd is 21.02 and 1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Metal Coatings India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Metal Coatings India Ltd is ₹72 and ₹104 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Metal Coatings India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.88%, 3 Years at 18.41%, 1 Year at -6.20%, 6 Month at 2.99%, 3 Month at -1.00% and 1 Month at 1.60%.
