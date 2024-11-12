Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

METAL COATINGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with limited review report thereon. Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, following the appointment of Ms. Aanchal Gupta (DIN: 10692929) as an Independent Director on the Board by the Members, the Board of Directors, in their meeting held today i.e. 26th August, 2024 has considered and approved the reconstitution of the Committees.

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

METAL COATINGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the limited review report thereon. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Metal Coatings (India) Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e., 10th August, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited financial Results along with limited review Report of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today i.e. 09th July, 2024, have approved the items of agenda as per the outcome attached. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:40 P.M. This is for your information and record purpose

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

METAL COATINGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with auditors report thereon. This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., 29th May, 2024, inter alia, have considered and approved the following: The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND AS) along with the Auditors Report thereon, and other items of agenda. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 2:26 p.m Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 17 May 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with PART A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. 17th May 2024, inter alia, have considered and approved the Re-appointment of Mr. Sachin Khurana (06435657) as Non-Executive Independent Director for second term of 5(five) years with effect from 18th May, 2024 and Appointment of Mrs. Deeksha Keswani (10531070) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director for a tenure of 2(Two) year with immediate effect.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024