Metal Coatings (India) Ltd Board Meeting

79.58
(-1.14%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:09:00 PM

Metal Coatings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
METAL COATINGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with limited review report thereon. Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, following the appointment of Ms. Aanchal Gupta (DIN: 10692929) as an Independent Director on the Board by the Members, the Board of Directors, in their meeting held today i.e. 26th August, 2024 has considered and approved the reconstitution of the Committees.
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
METAL COATINGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the limited review report thereon. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Metal Coatings (India) Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e., 10th August, 2024, has inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited financial Results along with limited review Report of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today i.e. 09th July, 2024, have approved the items of agenda as per the outcome attached. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:40 P.M. This is for your information and record purpose
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
METAL COATINGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with auditors report thereon. This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., 29th May, 2024, inter alia, have considered and approved the following: The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND AS) along with the Auditors Report thereon, and other items of agenda. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 2:26 p.m Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202417 May 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with PART A of Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. 17th May 2024, inter alia, have considered and approved the Re-appointment of Mr. Sachin Khurana (06435657) as Non-Executive Independent Director for second term of 5(five) years with effect from 18th May, 2024 and Appointment of Mrs. Deeksha Keswani (10531070) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director for a tenure of 2(Two) year with immediate effect.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
METAL COATINGS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Metal Coatings (India) Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 Inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024, has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditor of the Company. Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we submit Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

