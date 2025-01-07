Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
142.25
94.11
120.16
110.47
yoy growth (%)
51.14
-21.68
8.77
12.82
Raw materials
-124.16
-76.84
-99.51
-90.74
As % of sales
87.27
81.64
82.81
82.13
Employee costs
-6.44
-6.39
-6.22
-5.35
As % of sales
4.52
6.79
5.17
4.84
Other costs
-8.52
-7.69
-10.7
-10.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.99
8.17
8.91
9.44
Operating profit
3.12
3.18
3.72
3.94
OPM
2.19
3.37
3.09
3.56
Depreciation
-0.47
-0.51
-0.55
-0.69
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.05
-0.09
-0.46
Other income
1.24
0.82
0.79
0.34
Profit before tax
3.75
3.43
3.86
3.12
Taxes
-0.93
-0.86
-1.01
-1.13
Tax rate
-24.85
-25.19
-26.16
-36.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.82
2.56
2.85
1.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.82
2.56
2.85
1.99
yoy growth (%)
9.97
-10.06
43.24
2.11
NPM
1.98
2.72
2.37
1.8
