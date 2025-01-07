iifl-logo-icon 1
83
(-2.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

142.25

94.11

120.16

110.47

yoy growth (%)

51.14

-21.68

8.77

12.82

Raw materials

-124.16

-76.84

-99.51

-90.74

As % of sales

87.27

81.64

82.81

82.13

Employee costs

-6.44

-6.39

-6.22

-5.35

As % of sales

4.52

6.79

5.17

4.84

Other costs

-8.52

-7.69

-10.7

-10.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.99

8.17

8.91

9.44

Operating profit

3.12

3.18

3.72

3.94

OPM

2.19

3.37

3.09

3.56

Depreciation

-0.47

-0.51

-0.55

-0.69

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.05

-0.09

-0.46

Other income

1.24

0.82

0.79

0.34

Profit before tax

3.75

3.43

3.86

3.12

Taxes

-0.93

-0.86

-1.01

-1.13

Tax rate

-24.85

-25.19

-26.16

-36.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.82

2.56

2.85

1.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.82

2.56

2.85

1.99

yoy growth (%)

9.97

-10.06

43.24

2.11

NPM

1.98

2.72

2.37

1.8

