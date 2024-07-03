Metal Coatings (India) Ltd Summary

Metal Coatings (India) Limited (MCIL) was incorporated in Dec.94, to take over the assets and liabilities of the Company, a partnership firm set up in 1988. The Company took over the operations of the firm on Mar.95. It was promoted by R C Khandelwal, R S Khandelwal and V P Khandelwal.The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of Galvanised Cold Rolled Steel Strips, H.R. Pickled Oiled Coils/Strips, C.R. Flat Wire Strips, Galvanised Wire and Galvanised Strips. These products are used by a wide range of user industries such as Auto Components, Power Transmission Equipment, White Goods, Defence Equipment, Electrical Equipment, etc. Recently, the Company has diversified into other products such a,s Hardened & Tempered Steel Strips, Galvanised Wire and Flat Wire Strips.Its manufacturing facilities are located at Faridabad, Uttar Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 3200 tpa. The capacity was increased to 7400 tpa by adding galvanising line. The company caters to the requirements of the telecom sector.The Company commenced its operations on 9 February, 1995. In 1995-96, it envisaged to enhance its capacity to 13200 tpa through an expansion-cum-backward integration scheme. In order to meet its requirement of CRCA strips, MCIL is installing a cold rolled (CR) mill of 13,000 tpa, CR slitting unit of 12,300 tpa and other balancing equipments. It came out with a public issue in Mar.96 to part-finance its project.The Company developed a new product -HRPO (Hot Rolled Pickled Oiled) Coils and Strips during the year 2003-04.