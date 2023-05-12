Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 30th (Thirtieth) Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ("FY") ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Companys financial performance for the year under review along with previous years figures are given hereunder:

( Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars For the year ended 31st March, 2024 For the year ended 31st March, 2023 (2023-24) (2022-23) Revenue from Operations 16841.44 17040.37 Other income 51.49 44.87 Total income 16892.93 17085.24 Operating Profit 374.40 417.26 Less: Depreciation 53.73 45.28 Profit before Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 320.67 371.98 Less: Finance Cost 0.93 7.17 Profit before exceptional items and Tax Expense 319.74 364.81 Add/(less): Exceptional Items - - Profit /loss before Tax Expense 319.74 364.81 Less: Provision for Tax and Adjustment 69.91 88.32 Profitfor the year 249.83 276.49 Total Comprehensive Income / (loss) 18.90 21.17 Total 268.73 297.66 Balance ofprofit for earlier years 2,794.05 2496.39 Less: Dividend paid on Equity Shares - - Balance carried forward 3062.78 2,794.05

REVIEW OF PERFORMANCE AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

The revenue from operations of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 has decreased to 16841.44 Lakhs as compared to 17040.37 Lakhs in the previous year. This decline is attributable to several factors impacting the steel industry, including heightened competition, fluctuations in global steel prices, and pricing pressure in the key markets being catered by the company. The demand for the companys products also faced headwinds due to downstream consumers capacity challenges, leading to a decrease in sales volume.

Furthermore, the Companys profit for the year registered a marginal decline, amounting to Rs.249.83 Lakhs as compared to Rs.276.49 Lakhs in the previous year. This decrease in profit is primarily due to the increased cost of raw materials, conversion and overheads which exerted pressure on our margins. Additionally, the volatility in energy prices and higher freight costs contributed to the overall increase in operating expenses. Looking ahead, the Company is implementing strategic initiatives aimed at exploring new markets, and investing in technological advancements to improve production processes. These measures are expected to strengthen our competitive position and drive long-term sustainable growth. The management remains cautiously optimistic about the future prospects and is committed to navigating through these challenging times with resilience and adaptability.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Your Board did not propose to transfer any amount to General Reserve. The closing balance of the retained earnings of your Company for the FY 2023-24, after all appropriations and adjustments, was 3062.78 Lakhs.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of your company after considering holistically the relevant circumstances, has decided that it would be prudent to plough back the profits for the future growth of the Company and do not recommend any Dividend for the FY ended March 31, 2024.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND AMOUNT TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") read with the Investors Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended from time to time, all unpaid or unclaimed dividend(s) are required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF") established by the Central Government of India, after the completion of seven years from the date of transfer to the Unpaid Dividend Account of the Company. Further, according to Section 124(6) of the Act and the rules made thereunder, all shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years or more shall be transferred by the Company in the demat account of IEPF Authority.

Your Company, in its various communications to the shareholders from time to time, requested them to claim the unpaid/ unclaimed amount of dividend(s). Further, in compliance with the IEPF Rules, including statutory modification(s) thereof, the Company has published notice in newspapers and also sent specific letters to all shareholders whose shares and amount are due to be transferred to the IEPF, to enable them to claim their rightful dues.

It may be noted that the unclaimed dividend of Rs. 4,26,804 /- for the financial year 2015-16 declared on 16th March, 2016 along with 15,002 shares have been transferred to the IEPF in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Act read with relevant rules made thereunder within the prescribed time limit. The details of such unclaimed dividend(s) and shares transferred to the IEPF are available on the Companys website i.e., https://www.mcil.net/investors.aspx. The said details have also been uploaded on the website of the IEPF Authority and the same can be accessed through the link: www.iepf.gov.in.

The shares and unclaimed dividend transferred to the IEPF can however be claimed back by the concerned shareholders from the IEPF Authority after complying with the procedure prescribed under the IEPF Rules. The Member/Claimant is required to make an online application to the IEPF Authority in Form No. IEPF -5 (available on www.iepf.gov.in) along with the requisite fees as decided by the IEPF Authority from time to time. The shareholders, who have not yet claimed any of their dividends which are not yet transferred to the IEPF, are requested to contact the Company / RTA of the Company for claiming the same.

The following table gives information of dates when the amount of dividend is due for transfer to IEPF after March 31, 2024:

Financial Year Ended Date of Declaration of Dividend Due to be transferred to IEPF fund 31st March, 2017 22.09.2017 October, 2024 31st March, 2018 19.09.2018 October, 2025 31st March, 2019 24.09.2019 October, 2026

Ms. Vidushi Srivastava, the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company is designated as the Nodal Officer under the provisions of IEPF. The contact details can be accessed on the website of the Company at https://www.mcil.net/investors.aspx.

DISCLOSURE WITH RESPECT TO DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT/UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

The Company does not have any of its shares lying in demat suspense account/unclaimed suspense account arising out of public/bonus/right issues as at March 31, 2024. Hence, the particulars relating to aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding securities in suspense account and other related matters are not applicable.

CHANGE TN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the period under review, there was no change in the nature of business of your Company.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Companys Authorised Share capital during the FY ended March 31, 2024, remained at 8,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eight Crores Only). The Companys paid-up equity share capital remained at 7,32,68,000/- (Rupees Seven Crores Thirty-Two Lakhs Sixty-Eight Thousand Only) comprising of 73,26,800 (Seventy-Three Lakhs Twenty-Six Thousand Eight Hundred) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each.

Further Companys equity shares are listed on BSE Limited ("BSE") and at the closure of FY 2023-24, none of the Directors or Key Managerial Personnel of the Company holds any instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company. All the Shares held by the Promoters are in dematerialized form. The Company has also not issued any shares with differential voting rights or has granted any stock options or sweat equity during the FY 2023-24.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company doesnt have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"), your Company has not given any loans or guarantees during the FY ended March 31, 2024. The investment made by the Company during the FY ended March 31, 2024 is within the limits as specified under Section 186 of the Act. Further the details of Loans, Guarantees or Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

NO DEFAULT

The Company has not defaulted in payment of interest and repayment of loan to any of the financial institutions and / or banks during the period under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments which affect the financial position of the Company which have occurred subsequent to the close of the financial year till the date of this Report.

CREDIT RATING

The Credit ratings obtained by your company during the period under review are as under :-

Credit Rating Agency ("CRA") Instrument/Type of Rating Rating Acuite ratings & research Ltd Long term instrument ACUITE BBB Acuite ratings & research Ltd Short term instrument ACUITE A3+

During the FY 2023-24, CRA has reaffirmed long-term rating of ‘ACUITE BBB (read as ACUITE BBB) and short-term rating of ‘ACUITE A3+ (read as ACUITE A three plus) on the bank facilities of the Company. The outlook is ‘Stable.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

i) Statutory Auditors & their report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and rules made thereunder, M/s Mehra Goel & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000517N) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five consecutive years, to hold office from the conclusion of the 27th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 16th September 2021 until the conclusion of 32nd AGM of the Company. The Company has received the consent from the Auditors and confirmation to the effect that they are not disqualified to be appointed as the Auditors of the Company in the terms of the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder.

M/s Mehra Goel & Co., Chartered Accountants, have submitted their Report on the Financial Statements of the Company for the FY 2023-24, which forms part of the Annual Report 2023-24. There are no observations (including any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer) of the Auditors in the Audit Report for the FY ended March 31, 2024, issued by them which call for any explanation/comment from the Board of Directors.

ii) Secretarial Auditors & their report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s CPA & Co., a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice, as Secretarial Auditors to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the FY 2023-24. The Report given by the Secretarial Auditors is annexed as Annexure I and forms an integral part of this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report is self-explanatory and does not call for any comments. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. During the FY ended March 31, 2024, the Secretarial Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act.

Further, in terms of Section 204 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed, M/s CPA & Co., a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Your Company has received their written consent that the appointment is in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. The Secretarial Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified to be appointed as the Secretarial Auditors of your Company for the FY ending March 31, 2025.

iii) Cost Auditor & their report

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 148 of the Act read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules 2014 and on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed Mr. Ramawatar Sunar, Cost Accountant (Registration No. 100691) as Cost Auditor for the FY 2024-25, to conduct a cost audit of the accounts maintained by the Company in respect of the various products prescribed under the applicable Cost Audit Rules. Company has received written consent from Mr. Ramawatar Sunar, Cost Accountant to the effect that his appointment, if made, will be in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Mr. Ramawatar Sunar also certified that he is not disqualified from appointment within the meaning of the said Act.

The remuneration of Cost Auditors has been approved by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. In terms of the Act and the rules made thereunder, requisite resolution for ratification of remuneration of the Cost Auditor by the members has been set out in the Notice of the 30th AGM of your Company. In the opinion of the Directors, considering the limited scope of the audit, the proposed remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor would be reasonable, fair and commensurate with the scope of work carried out by them.

As per Section 148(1) of the Act, the cost records as specified by the Central Government are being made and maintained by your Company. Your Company has filed the Cost Audit Report for the FY 2022-23 with the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs in the XBRL mode during the year under review within the due date. The due date for submission of the Cost Audit Report for the FY 2023-24 is within 180 days from March 31, 2024.

iv) Internal Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed Mr. Chander Prakash Sharma as an internal auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-24 to conduct internal audit of the functions and activities of the company. Internal Auditors are appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company on a yearly basis.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed Mr. Chander Prakash Sharma to conduct Internal Audit of the Company for the FY 2024-25. Your Company has received written consent from Mr. Chander Prakash Sharma, to act as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 177, 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and rules made thereunder read with Regulation 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), all related party transactions ("RPTs") are placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval. Further, your Company took necessary prior omnibus approval in the first meeting of the Audit Committee for the FY 2023-24. All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered into by the Company during the FY 2023-24 with related parties, as defined under the Act and Listing Regulations, were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis and were periodically placed before the Audit Committee of the Company for its review. The details of the RPTs are set out in Note No. 34 to the Financial Statements of the Company.

The regulation 23(4) of the Listing Regulations states that all RPTs with an aggregate value exceeding 1,000 crores or 10% of annual consolidated turnover of the Company, whichever is lower, shall be treated as Material Related Party Transactions ("MRPTs") and shall require prior approval of shareholders. The said limits are applicable, even if the transactions are in the ordinary course of business of the concerned company and at an arms length basis. During the year under review, the Company has entered into MRPTs with Khandelwal Busar Industries Private Limited. The particulars of contracts entered with related parties are shown in the prescribed form AOC-2, which is enclosed at Annexure-II.

Your Company has framed a Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with RPTs in accordance with the Act and Listing Regulations. The Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting, approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and its related parties. The policy is uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.mcil.net/investors.aspx.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILTY (CSR)

The Company doesnt fall under the ambit of Section 135 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). Hence, the formulation of CSR Committee and the requirement of CSR Expenditure under Section 135(5) of the Act is not applicable to the Company for the FY 2023-24.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL, INTERNAL AUDIT SYSTEM AND THETR ADEQUACY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company has laid down the set of standards, processes and structures that enables to implement internal financial control across the organization and ensure that the same are adequate & operating effectively. Internal financial control also provides reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statement. The Company has devised such systems, policies and procedures which ensure orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. To maintain the objectivity and independence of Internal Audit, the Internal Auditor report is directly submitted to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Board.

INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS, 2015

The annexed financial statements comply in all material aspects with Indian Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other relevant provisions of the Act.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the period under review, your Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards ("SS-1" and "SS-2"), relating to "Meetings of the Board of Directors" and "General Meetings", respectively.

THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company has zero tolerance for any abuse against Women at Workplace. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of the Internal Complaints Committee under the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

There were no incidences of sexual harassment reported during the year under review, in terms of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

INFORMATION REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

The Company regularly monitors the efficiency of Energy Utilization in manufacturing unit, in order to achieve effective conservation of energy.

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

Your Company is extremely focused on bringing about a culture change by empowering the engineering team and developing new grades of steel and to explore new market and to take advantage of advancements in technology and adopting new advanced practices even in day-to-day operational activities.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

There are no foreign exchange earnings and outgo.

WEB LINK OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at: https://www.mcil.net/investors.aspx.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Composition of Board of Directors during the FY ended March 31, 2024, is in [ conformity with Regulation 17of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") read with Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"), and the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company.

As on March 31,2024, the Board comprised a Managing Director, a Whole Time Director and two (2) non-executive Independent Directors including 1 (one) Independent Woman Director. The Board has the requisite qualifications, experience, expertise and hold high standards of integrity. List of key skills, expertise, and core competencies of the Board, including the Independent Directors, is provided in corporate governance report. The Meetings of the Board of Directors were held at the Registered Office of the Company at 912, Hemkunt Chambers 89, Nehru Place New Delhi - 110019. The Company has provided the facility of video conferencing to facilitate the Directors participation in the board meetings. The notices of Board / Committee meetings were given well in advance to all the Directors. The Agenda for the Board and Committee Meetings include detailed notes on the items to be discussed at the meeting to enable the Directors to take informed decisions. All observations, recommendations and decisions of the Committees were placed before the Board for consideration and approval.

During the FY 2023-24, 7 (Seven) Board meetings were held on 30th May, 2023, 29th June, 2023, 14th July, 2023, 12th August, 2023, 31st October, 2023, 12th February, 2024 and 18th March, 2024. The gap between two consecutive Board meetings did not exceed one hundred twenty (120) days as prescribed under the Act. The necessary quorum was present at all the meetings. The particulars of meetings held and attended by each director are detailed in the Corporate Governance Report.

During the year and after the end of the year and up to the date of the Report, the following appointment and re-appointment of Directors have taken place:

1. Appointment/Re-Appointment of Directors

(i) Pursuant to recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board had, on 29th June 2023, approved the Re-appointment of Mrs. Rupali Aggarwal (DIN: 08740470) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for Second term of 5 (Five) years with effect from 30th June, 2023, and the same had been approved by the shareholders of the Company via a special resolution passed in the Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2023.

CS Rupali Aggarwal is a qualified Company Secretary & Law Graduate and has a diverse experience of over 13 years in multiple industries like Agriculture, Real Estate, Automotive & Sugar Manufacturing industries. She is a research oriented professional and possesses rich and varied experience in corporate advisory including company law, SEBI & Listing laws, Secretarial Compliances, Capital Markets & Financial Services. She is renowned for her innovative thinking and professional approach & has extensive experience and expertise in implementing the company law, SEBI laws and other statutory enactments with the ability to relate theory with practice. She is currently on the Board of Anunnaki International India Private Limited.

With regard to integrity, expertise and experience including the proficiency of Mrs. Rupali Aggarwal (DIN: 08740470), the Board of Directors have taken on record the declarations and confirmations submitted by her and is of the opinion that she is a person of integrity and possesses relevant expertise and experience and her association as Director will be of immense benefit and in the best interest of the Company. With regard to the proficiency of Mrs. Rupali Aggarwal (DIN: 08740470) Non-Executive Independent Director, ascertained from the online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, as notified under Section 150(1) of the Act, the Board of Directors have taken on record the information submitted by her that she has complied with the applicable laws.

(ii) Pursuant to the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 17th May, 2024 has re-appointed Mr. Sachin Khurana (DIN: 06435657) as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 18th May, 2024 for second consecutive term of 5 (Five) years. The brief profile and other details, as required under the Regulation 36(3) of the Listing Regulations of Mr. Sachin Khurana (DIN: 06435657) seeking re-appointment at the ensuing AGMis provided in the Notice of the AGM of the Company which forms part of this Annual Report.

With regard to integrity, expertise and experience including the proficiency of Mr. Sachin Khurana (DIN: 06435657), the Board of Directors have taken on record the declarations and confirmations submitted by him and is of the opinion that he is a person of integrity and possesses relevant expertise and experience and his association as Director will be of immense benefit and in the best interest of the Company. With regard to the proficiency of Mr. Sachin Khurana (DIN: 06435657) Non-Executive Independent Director, ascertained from the online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the Institute, as notified under Section 150(1) of the Act, the Board of Directors have taken on record the information submitted by him that he has complied with the applicable laws.

(iii) The Board of Directors of your Company at its meeting held on 17th May 2024, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has appointed Mrs. Deeksha Keswani (DIN: 10531070) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 17th May, 2024 for a term of 2 (Two) years and the said appointment shall be subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The brief profile and other details, as required under the Regulation 36(3) of the Listing Regulations of Mrs. Deeksha Keswani (DIN: 10531070) seeking appointment at the ensuing AGM are provided in the Notice of the AGM of the Company, which forms part of this Annual Report.

With regard to integrity, expertise and experience including the proficiency of Mrs. Deeksha Keswani (DIN: 10531070), the Board of Directors have taken on record the declarations and confirmations submitted by her and is of the opinion that she is a person of integrity and possesses relevant expertise and experience and her association as Director will be of immense benefit and in the best interest of the Company. With regard to the proficiency of Mrs. Deeksha Keswani (DIN: 10531070), Non-Executive Independent Director, ascertained from the online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the Institute, as notified under Section 150(1) of the Act, the Board of Directors have taken on record the information submitted by her that she has complied with the applicable laws.

(iv) The Board of Directors of your Company, at its meeting held on 09th July, 2024, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has appointed Ms. Aanchal Gupta (DIN: 10692929) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 9th July, 2024 for a term of 5 (five) years and the said appointment shall be subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The brief profile and other details, as required under the Regulation 36(3) of the Listing Regulations of Ms. Aanchal Gupta (DIN: 10692929) seeking appointment at the ensuing AGM, are provided in the Notice of the AGM of the Company, which forms part of this Annual Report.

With regard to integrity, expertise and experience, including the proficiency of Ms. Aanchal Gupta (DIN: 10692929), the Board of Directors have taken on record the declarations and confirmations submitted by her and is of the opinion that she is a person of integrity and possesses relevant expertise and experience and her association as Director will be of immense benefit and in the best interest of the Company. With regard to the proficiency of Ms. Aanchal Gupta (DIN: 10692929), Non-Executive Independent Director, ascertained from the online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the Institute, as notified under Section 150(1) of the Act, the Board of Directors have taken on record the information submitted by her that she has complied with the applicable laws.

(v) The Board of Directors of your Company at its meeting held on 09th July, 2024, based on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Ramesh Chander Khandelwal (DIN: 00124085) as Whole-time Director of the Company and Mr. Pramod Khandelwal (DIN: 00124082) as Managing Director of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, 203 and other applicable provisions of the Act, and the rules made thereunder read with Schedule-V of the Act (including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof) and subject to approval of the members and such other authorities as may be required, for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from 1st October, 2024 to 30th September, 2027 and also approved the terms and conditions of their re-appointment including payment of remuneration. The brief profile and other details, as required under the Regulation 36(3) of the Listing Regulations of Mr. Ramesh Chander Khandelwal (DIN: 00124085) and Mr. Pramod Khandelwal (DIN: 00124082) seeking re-appointment at the ensuing AGM is provided in the Notice of the AGM of the Company which forms part of this Annual Report.

2. Resignation of Non - Executive Independent Director

Mr. Satish Kumar Gupta (DIN: 03558083), Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company and committees thereof with effect from the closure of business hours on 18th March, 2024, citing preoccupation and other personal commitments. The Board placed on record the valuable guidance and support received from him during his tenure.

3. Retirement by rotation and subsequent re-appointment

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Ramesh Chander Khandelwal (DIN: 00124085), Director of the Company being liable to retire by rotation, shall retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and being eligible, offers his candidature for re-appointment. The brief resume and other details, as required under the Regulation 36(3) of the Listing Regulations, of the Directors seeking appointment / re-appointment at the ensuing AGM are provided in the Notice of the AGM of the Company which forms part of the Annual Report.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

The Company has received the necessary declaration of independence from all the Independent Directors of the Company, under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), that he/she meets the criteria of Independent Directors envisaged in Section 149(6) of the Act and rules made thereunder and Regulations 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations and are not disqualified from continuing as Independent Directors.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have registered themselves with the Independent Directors Database maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs pursuant to Section 150(3) of the Act read with sub-rule (3) of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014. Further, the Company has also received statements from all the Independent Directors that they have complied with Code of Conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Act and also statement on the compliance of the code of conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel formulated by the Company. The same is attached in the Corporate Governance section of this Annual Report.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 14th July 2023, has appointed Ms. Vidushi Srivastava as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of your Company.

The following persons have been designated as Key Managerial Personnel (hereinafter referred to as "KMP") of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 2(51) and Section 203 of the Act, read with the rules framed thereunder: -

a. Mr. Ramesh Chander Khandelwal, Chairman and Whole Time Director;

b. Mr. Pramod Khandelwal, Managing Director;

c. Mr. Ram Avtar Sharma, Chief Financial Officer and

d. Ms. Vidushi Srivastava, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

None of the Whole-time KMPs of the Company are holding office in any other Company as KMPs and none of the Directors/ KMPs of Company are disqualified.

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION

Disclosures in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, relating to the remuneration and other details as required are appended as Annexure III to the Report.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD

Your Companys Board has the following committees:

i) Audit Committee

The Audit Committee of the Board as on March 31, 2024, comprises of Non-Executive Independent Directors namely Mrs. Rupali Aggarwal (Chairperson), Mr. Sachin Khurana as member and Executive Director Mr. Ramesh Chander Khandelwal as member of the Audit Committee. Further, Mr. Satish Kumar Gupta, who was the Chairperson of the committee resigned with effect from the closure of business hours on 18th March, 2024. The powers, roles and terms of reference of the Audit Committee covers the areas as contemplated under Regulation 18, Part C of Schedule II of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and such other functions as may be specifically delegated to the Committee by theBoard from time to time.

During the FY 2023-24, four (4) Audit Committee meetings were held on 30th May, 2023, 12th August, 2023, 31st October, 2023, and 12th February, 2024. The gap between two consecutive Audit Committee meetings did not exceed one hundred twenty (120) days as prescribed under the Act and the Listing Regulations. The necessary quorum was present at all the meetings. The particulars of meetings held and attended by each Director are detailed in the Corporate Governance Report. During the year, all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

ii) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, as on March 31, 2024, comprises Non-Executive Independent Directors namely Mrs. Rupali Aggarwal (Chairperson), Mr. Sachin Khurana as member and Executive Director Mr. Ramesh Chander Khandelwal as member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Further, Mr. Satish Kumar Gupta who was the Chairperson of the committee resigned with effect from the closure of business hours on 18th March, 2024. The powers, roles and terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee covers the areas as contemplated under Regulation 19, Part D of Schedule II of Listing Regulations and Section 178 ofthe Act, besides other terms as may be referred by the Board of Directors.

During the FY 2023-24, 2 (Two) Nomination and Remuneration Committee meetings were held on 29th June, 2023 and 14th July, 2023. The necessary quorum was present at all the meetings. The particulars of meetings held and attended by each Director are detailed in the Corporate Governance Report. During the year, all the recommendations madeby the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were accepted by the Board.

iii) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board, as on March 31, 2024, comprises Non-Executive Independent Director namely Mrs. Rupali Aggarwal (Chairperson), Executive Directors Mr. Ramesh Chander Khandelwal and Mr. Pramod Khandelwal as a member of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The Committee, inter-alia, reviews and ensures redressal of investor grievances.

During the FY 2023-24, Four (4) Stakeholders Relationship Committee meetings were held on 30* May, 2023,12* August, 2023, 31st October 2023 and 12th February, 2024. The necessary quorum was present at all the meetings. The particulars of meetings held and attended by each Director are detailed in the Corporate Governance Report. An all- encompassing update on the Board committees, terms and reference and the attendance of each member in the meetings held during FY 2023-24 is detailed in the Corporate Governance Report.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS INCLUDING INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"). The performance of the board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc. Evaluation of the Board is based on various aspects, including inter alia, the structure of the Board, strategy, meetings of the Board, stakeholders value and responsibility, performance management, information management, governance, compliance and performance parameters.

Evaluation of the Committees is based on criteria such as adequate independence of each Committee, frequency of meetings and time allocated for discussions at meetings, functioning of the Board Committees and effectiveness of its advice/recommendation to the Board, etc.

Further, the performance of the chairman, executive directors and independent directors are evaluated on certain additional parameters depending upon their roles and responsibilities. For the Chairman, the criteria include leadership and relationship with stakeholders etc., for the executive directors, the criteria include execution of business plans, risk management, achievement of business targets, development of plans and policies aligned to the vision and mission of the company, etc. Similarly, criteria for evaluation of non-executive independent directors include effective employment of knowledge and expertise, commitment to his/her role towards the Company and various stakeholders, willingness to devote time and efforts towards his/her role, high ethical standards, adherence to applicable codes and policies, effective participation and application of objective independent judgement during meetings, etc.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on 5th January, 2017. As required under the provisions of the Act, a separate meeting of Independent Directors was held during the year on 12th February, 2024. In the meeting, performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman of the Companywas evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

In the board meeting, the performance of the board, its committees, and individual directors was also discussed. The Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated. The Board opines that Independent Directors have the integrity, expertise and relevant experience required in the industry in which Company operates.

The evaluation of all the Directors and the Board as a whole was found to be satisfactory. The flow of information between the Company management and the Board is timely, qualitative and adequate.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Independent Directors are periodically updated by the Company with the Companys policies, business, on-going events and roles and responsibilities of the Directors. Executive Management, through presentations at Board and Committee Meetings, provides them regular updates on the Company including financial and business performance, operational highlights, business risks and their mitigation plans, new offerings, major clients, material litigations, regulatory compliance status and relevant changes in statutory regulations. Details of such familiarization programme are posted on the website of the Company at the weblink https://www.mcil.net/investors.aspx.

BOARD POLICIES

a. Nomination and Remuneration policy

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Companys Nomination and Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management personnel of the Company is uploaded on the website of the Company at https://www.mcil.net/investors.aspx. The Policy includes, inter alia the terms and conditions for the appointment and payment of remuneration to the Directors and KMP and other senior management personnel including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and the independence of a director. Details of this policy are set out in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Report.

b. Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy

Pursuant to the provision of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 7 of Companies (Meetings of Board andits Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy to maintain high standards of ethical behavior and to provide a platform to the Directors and Employees of the Company, to raise concerns regarding any irregularity, misconduct or unethical matters / dealings within the Company.The Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.mcil.net/investors.aspx The same is detailed in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

c. Risk Management Policy

The Risk Management Policy of the Company is in place for risk assessment and mitigation. The Policy facilitates the identification of risks at an appropriate time and ensures necessary steps are taken to mitigate the risks. Risk procedures are periodically reviewed to ensure control of risk through a properly defined framework. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the policy periodically ensuring robust risk management systems are in place. A risk management policy has been placed on the Companys website at https://www.mcil.net/investors.aspx.

d. Code for Prevention of Insider Trading

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives as per the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Code of Prevention of Insider Trading is available on the website of the Company at https://www.mcil.net/investors.aspx.

e. Code of Conduct and Ethics

The Company has adopted the Code of Conduct and Ethics which forms the foundation of its ethics and compliance program. The Code of Conduct and Ethics is available on the website of the Company at https://www.mcil.net/investors.aspx.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3) (c) & 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") your Board of Directors to the best of their knowledge and ability, hereby confirm that:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the FY ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e. the Directors have laid down internal financial controls for the Company and these internal financial controls were adequate and operating effectively;

f. the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ANY SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

During the year under review, no significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status of the Company and its operations in the future.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public pursuant to Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from the public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

There were no proceedings initiated /pending against your Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 which materially impacted the business of the Company. Therefore, the requirement to disclose the details of an application made or any proceeding pending during the year is not applicable.

DIFFERENCE IN THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

There were no instances where your Company required the valuation for a one-time settlement or while taking the loan from the Banks or Financial institutions.

FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS

Pursuant to Section 143(12) of Companies Act, 2013 read with rules framed thereunder, none of the Auditors of the Company have reported to the Audit Committee or to the Central Government, any incident of fraud by the Company or material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees occurred during the period under review.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report, as specified under Regulation 34 read with Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, capturing performance, industry trends and other material changes with respect to your Company is presented in a separate section, forming part of this Annual Report.

LISTING ON STOCK EXCHANGE

The equity shares of the Company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited ("BSE"). The Annual Listing fees for the FY 2024-25 has been duly paid to the said Stock Exchange. The Company is in compliance with all applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 entered with BSE.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company emphasizes on maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and believes in adopting best practices and principles which articulate through the Companys code of business conduct, Corporate Governance Guidelines, Charter of various committees and disclosure policy. The Company fully adheres to the standards set out by the SEBI for corporate governance practices. The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 forms part of this Annual Report. The requisite certificate from the Practicing Company Secretaries confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the report on Corporate Governance.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Your Company ensures that employees are aligned with the organizational culture and values whilst never losing sight of our business objectives. Technical and safety training programs are given periodically to workers. The company has taken various steps to improve productivity across the organization. Your Company has maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all our offices and establishments.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AND APPRECIATION

Your directors express their grateful appreciation to Financial Institutions & Bankers, Customers and Vendors for their continuous assistance, cooperation, consistent support and encouragement to the Company. Your directors also place on record their deep appreciation to all employees for their hard work, dedication and commitment. It will be your Companys endeavour to build and nurture strong links with the trade based on mutuality of benefits, respect for and cooperation with each other, consistent with consumer interests. Your directors also take this opportunity to thank all Shareholders, Business Partners, Government and Regulatory Authorities and Stock Exchanges, for their continued support.