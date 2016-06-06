Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
8.63
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.22
18.89
18
17.29
Net Worth
34.85
26.89
26
25.29
Minority Interest
Debt
25.58
24.02
2.75
0.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.9
0.32
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
61.33
51.23
28.76
25.41
Fixed Assets
14.22
6.89
2.44
2.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
42.03
42.53
24.27
23.07
Inventories
6.04
1.93
1.85
2.05
Inventory Days
13.04
64.09
Sundry Debtors
28.42
51.4
56.43
4.66
Debtor Days
397.86
145.69
Other Current Assets
48.17
17
16.44
16.36
Sundry Creditors
-39.34
-26.98
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.26
-0.82
-50.45
0
Cash
5.08
1.83
2.06
0.05
Total Assets
61.33
51.25
28.77
25.41
No Record Found
