Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1
(-4.76%)
Jun 6, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

51.76

11.67

yoy growth (%)

343.43

Raw materials

-50.35

-10.98

As % of sales

97.26

94.12

Employee costs

-0.19

0

As % of sales

0.38

0

Other costs

-0.13

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.26

1.19

Operating profit

1.08

0.54

OPM

2.09

4.68

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

Other income

0

0

Profit before tax

1.04

0.53

Taxes

-0.32

0

Tax rate

-31.5

0

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0.71

0.53

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

0.71

0.53

yoy growth (%)

34.28

NPM

1.38

4.56

