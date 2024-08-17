Summary

Bio Green Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of paper in India. The company also involves in the sale of Jatropha podogrica plants, as well as mineral water. The companys main line of business is that of manufacturing of Kraft paper and Duplex Board. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Bio Green Industries was established in 1985. Initially the name of the company was Suryamukhi Trading & Finance Limited and later on it changed to Bio-Green Industries.Bio Greens bio fuel model is based on Jatropha produce. Large plantings and nurseries of Jatropha curcas tree have been undertaken in India by womens Self Help Groups, using a system of micro credit to ease poverty among the nations semi-literate population of women. Jatropha has been selected by the Indian Government as one of the plants to provide alternative fuel for the coming years. The government has identified 400,000 square kilometers (98 million acres) of land where jatropha can be grown, hoping it will replace 20% of diesel consumption by 2011. This has provided much needed employment to the rural poor of India and also a means to energy Independence to India.

