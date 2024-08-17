iifl-logo-icon 1
Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd Share Price

1
(-4.76%)
Jun 6, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1

Prev. Close

1.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

1

Day's Low

1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

43.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.86

P/E

1.67

EPS

0.6

Divi. Yield

0

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:44 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.25%

Non-Promoter- 99.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

8.63

8

8

8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.22

18.89

18

17.29

Net Worth

34.85

26.89

26

25.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

51.76

11.67

yoy growth (%)

343.43

Raw materials

-50.35

-10.98

As % of sales

97.26

94.12

Employee costs

-0.19

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

1.04

0.53

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.32

0

Working capital

3.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

343.43

Op profit growth

98.8

EBIT growth

96.06

Net profit growth

34.28

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

23.92

38.65

25.34

1.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.92

38.65

25.34

1.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

5.34

0

Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Vijay D Bhagat

Whole Time Director & CEO

Navmeet Arora

Chairman & Managing Director

Anand Kumar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd

Summary

Bio Green Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of paper in India. The company also involves in the sale of Jatropha podogrica plants, as well as mineral water. The companys main line of business is that of manufacturing of Kraft paper and Duplex Board. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Bio Green Industries was established in 1985. Initially the name of the company was Suryamukhi Trading & Finance Limited and later on it changed to Bio-Green Industries.Bio Greens bio fuel model is based on Jatropha produce. Large plantings and nurseries of Jatropha curcas tree have been undertaken in India by womens Self Help Groups, using a system of micro credit to ease poverty among the nations semi-literate population of women. Jatropha has been selected by the Indian Government as one of the plants to provide alternative fuel for the coming years. The government has identified 400,000 square kilometers (98 million acres) of land where jatropha can be grown, hoping it will replace 20% of diesel consumption by 2011. This has provided much needed employment to the rural poor of India and also a means to energy Independence to India.
