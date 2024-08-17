Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹1
Prev. Close₹1.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹1
Day's Low₹1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹43.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.86
P/E1.67
EPS0.6
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
8.63
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.22
18.89
18
17.29
Net Worth
34.85
26.89
26
25.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
51.76
11.67
yoy growth (%)
343.43
Raw materials
-50.35
-10.98
As % of sales
97.26
94.12
Employee costs
-0.19
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
1.04
0.53
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.32
0
Working capital
3.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
343.43
Op profit growth
98.8
EBIT growth
96.06
Net profit growth
34.28
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
23.92
38.65
25.34
1.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.92
38.65
25.34
1.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
5.34
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Meuse Kara & Sungrace Mafatlal Ltd
Summary
Bio Green Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of paper in India. The company also involves in the sale of Jatropha podogrica plants, as well as mineral water. The companys main line of business is that of manufacturing of Kraft paper and Duplex Board. The company is based in Mumbai, India.Bio Green Industries was established in 1985. Initially the name of the company was Suryamukhi Trading & Finance Limited and later on it changed to Bio-Green Industries.Bio Greens bio fuel model is based on Jatropha produce. Large plantings and nurseries of Jatropha curcas tree have been undertaken in India by womens Self Help Groups, using a system of micro credit to ease poverty among the nations semi-literate population of women. Jatropha has been selected by the Indian Government as one of the plants to provide alternative fuel for the coming years. The government has identified 400,000 square kilometers (98 million acres) of land where jatropha can be grown, hoping it will replace 20% of diesel consumption by 2011. This has provided much needed employment to the rural poor of India and also a means to energy Independence to India.
Read More
